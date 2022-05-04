Lili Reinhart Calls Out Met Gala 2022 Attendee For 'starving' Herself To Fit In Dress

The dazzling night of Met Gala 2022 witnessed some of the biggest celebrities of Hollywood putting their best foot forward to do justice to this year's theme of Guilded Glamour. From a wedding gown paired with a cap to a reversible dress, the red carpet was filled with head-turning moments. In order to attain and showcase all the glitz and glamour, the celebrities, on some occasions, have to take temporary extreme steps like giving up on their favourite food for a few days to fit into their stunning ensemble.

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart seemed to not have taken such practices kindly as she took to her social media to call out the celebrity who admitted to losing a few pounds to fit into her dress. Describing it as 'toxicity in the industry', the actor stated that it compelled her to go on 'rant' on social media to advocate for body positivity.

Lili Reinhart calls out Met Gala 2022 attendee

Taking to her Instagram stories, the 25-year-old actor called out a celebrity who admitted on the red carpet that she gave up on carbs for a month to fit in the dress. She wrote, ''To walk a red carpet and do an interview saying how starving you are because you haven’t eaten carbs in the last month … all to fit in a f*****g dress?”

The young actor further wrote, ''So wrong. So f****d on 100’s of levels. To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you knew very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word.” Reinhart further quipped that she is normally a calm person but this act, in particular, compelled her to use her platform to speak out about it.

Describing it as 'ignorance', Reinhart called it 'otherwordly' and 'disgusting' and wrote, ''Please stop supporting these stupid, harmful celebrities whose entire image revolves around their bodies,''

Although the actor did not mention any celebrity in her post, many believe that she was seemingly calling out Kim Kardashian who wore a 60-years-old Marilyn Monroe sleeveless golden glittery gown. On the red carpet, Kim told Vogue, ''I had to lose 16 pounds to fit into this. I was determined to do it. I don’t think they believe that I was going to do it. I did it,'' Her other practices to shed some pounds included 'sauna, treadmill, giving up on sugar and carbs and simply eating the cleanest veggies and protein.' In the interview, she also said, ''I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict''.

Image: Instagram/@lilireinhart