Lili Reinhart, Sydney Sweeney Quash Rumours Of Their Feud: Making Villains Out Of...

Reports of a rift between Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart and Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney have been doing rounds for a few days. The rumours started after the actresses' video from the Venice International Film Festival's red carpet went viral. Now, they have cleared the air about their alleged feud.

Reportedly, Lili Reinhart's expression changed when Sydney Sweeney came on the red carpet.

Lili Reinhart is known for her roles in Chemical Hearts, Hustlers, Look Both Ways and Riverdale.

Sydney has been a part of shows such as The White Lotus, Reality, Everything Sucks and Euphoria.

Lili Reinhart breaks silence on feud rumours with Sydney Sweeney

Lili Reinhart took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo with Sydney Sweeney from the event. In the photo, they are seen spending time on a cruise. They flashed their warmest smiles while posing for the picture. Captioning the photo, she wrote, "We'll be over here if you need us." The Euphoria actor was quick to repost the story on her handle.

Later, Lili Reinhart took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to address the rumours about her rift with Sydney Sweeney. She wrote, "Stop making villains out of women every chance you get."

(A screenshot of Lili Reinhart's Instagram stories | Image: Lili Reinhart/Instagram)

Meanwhile, the actresses spent some time in Venice together. As per a report in Daily Mail, Lili and her boyfriend Jack Martin went on a double date with Sydney and her fiance Jonatan Davino.

What happened between Lili Reinhart and Sydney Sweeney?

The incident occurred during an Armani Beauty dinner at the Venice International Film Festival, where both Lili Reinhart and Sydney Sweeney were in attendance. A video from the event captured the moment and led to rumours of a feud between the two actresses.

In the video, Lili was seen posing for a group photo when Sydney approached to greet everyone with a hug. As soon as she arrived, the Riverdale actress' facial expression changed. Some fans scrutinised her facial expressions in the video and began speculating about hidden tensions between the two.