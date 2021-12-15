Lilly Singh Relishes 'panipuri' At Priyanka Chopra's Eatery 'Sona'; Latter Says 'Kha Beta'

Priyanka Chopra has left no stone unturned in leaving behind a legacy. Chopra started out her stint in acting after becoming Miss World in 2000 and has since donned multiple hats including that of a producer, singer, author as well as a restaurateur. Priyanka's New York restaurant, named Sona, has already become a raging favourite among celebrities, and the latest celebrity spotted enjoying lip-smacking delicacies at the eatery was Lilly Singh.

The Canadian comedian and talk show host took to her Instagram stories and uploaded a video of her binging on Panipuri. She rated the delicacy 10/10, and her expressions after tasting the desi snack will surely tickle one's taste buds. Apart from Lilly Singh, celebrities like Kal Penn, Anupam Kher, among others have showered praises on Priyanka after visiting the outlet.

Lilly Singh enjoys 'pani puri' at Priyanka Chopra's restaurant Sona

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, December 15, Lilly Singh uploaded two stories from her visit to the restaurant. While one was a glimpse of the menu with the list of 'Small Plates,' the other was a video of the comedian putting the masala water inside the empty Panipuri and tasting it. She tagged the official Instagram handle of Sona New York on her stories and rated the dish 10/10. Take a look.

Lilly's story caught Priyanka Chopra's attention and she reposted it on her Instagram with a hilarious caption. She wrote, "Khaaaa Beta" along with many emoticons while tagging Lilly. She also uploaded glimpses from her own visit to the restaurant with a couple of friends as she enjoyed South Indian delicacies like Dosa among other things.

In August, actor Anupam Kher also visited the restaurant and posted impressive reviews about it. Sharing pictures and videos of himself enjoying a scrumptious meal, he also lauded the chef Hari Nayak and wrote, “Dearest @priyankachopra !! It was really a pleasure to have dinner at your wonderful restaurant @sonanewyork. Everything was great. Food, ambience, fantastic staff headed by chef @harinayak. You have given us Indians one more reason to be proud of you. Keep it up. You are the bestest. Jai Ho!"

On the work front, Priyanka has films like The Matrix: Resurrections, Citadel, Text For You and Jee Le Zara in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @PRIYANKACHOPRA/ @LILLY)