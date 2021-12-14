Priyanka Chopra Documents 'Matrix' Press Tour Day 1; Stuns In Long Braid & Blue Dress

Priyanka Chopra is currently gearing up for the release of her Matrix franchise debut with The Matrix: Resurrections. The Bollywood star is set to play the role of a grownup Sati in this upcoming Keanu Reeves starter. While the movie's team is indulged in promotions, Priyanka joined them on the first day of the 'Matrix' press tour in New York. While she went for a look much similar to her character, the actor also documented the entire day and shared it via social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra recently shared a reel in which she videotaped the entire first day of the Matrix press tour. The video began with Priyanka getting ready in the green room. She donned a blue and white bodycon dress and went for a very long braided hairdo, just like her character Sati. The actor was then seen playing with her braid as she channelled her inner Sati and tried to do a hair whip. However, the actor burst into laughter as her braid ended up hitting her in the face. Priyanka also shared some glimpses of the Matrix cast, including Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jonathan Groff, sitting at a table and also sharing some laughs. Sharing the video compilation, Priyanka wrote, "1st day of Matrix press tour wrapped."

Priyanka Chopra's look for Matrix press tour Day 1

Priyanka Chopra shared several stories and posts from her day in New York. She shared some solo pictures in her blue and white checked bodycon dress. The actor gave away some Boss Lady vibes as she stunned in the outfit. She went for a pair of white coloured heels to complete her look. The actor's friend and comedian Lilly Singh seemingly drooled over Priyanka's look as she wrote "obsessed" while reacting to the pictures.

Apart from The Matrix: Resurrections, Priyanka Chopra is set to star in the upcoming spy-thriller series Citadel opposite Richard Madden. The actor recently wrapped up the shoot of the show's first season in the UK. She also has a romance drama Text Fro You in her pipeline. The actor will also share the screen space with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the upcoming Bollywood film Jee Le Zara.

