Lily Allen Admits Lying To Partner About Liposuction Scars Because She Was 'embarrassed'

English singer-songwriter Lily Allen had a spontaneous question and answer session on Instagram on the 5th of April with her fans. The topic of the session mainly focused on Lily Allen's relationship and new music as the singer got candid answering them. While answering one of the questions, Lily revealed a never-heard-before incident that shocked her fans.

Lily Allen's Q&A session on Instagram

The actress took to her Instagram to upload a story to conduct an impromptu Q&A session because she 'lost the ability' to enjoy the television. In the session, one of her fans asked Lili whether she had ever gone under the knife. Answering the question, Lily admitted to having had liposuction on her buttock and went into the details of how she faced a near embarrassing situation with her old boyfriend because of it. A guy once asked about Lily Allen's liposuction scars where she lied saying they were from her hip replacement surgery.

Lily Allen's latest album

In an interview with The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Lily Allen opened up about writing new music and working on her album. She talked about how she started writing the album over a year ago and the album includes the 'odd' mentions of her past. Lily Allen's latest album helped the singer to move far away mentally from her past, as she admitted in the interview.

The singer suffered from alcohol and drug abuse for a long time and finally decided to turn over a new lead in her life. The singer admitted having moved from her past self and found joy in her music. The singer took to her Instagram to share the news of completing 18 months of sobriety and recommending everyone to do it as well.

Lily Allen's relationship with David Harbour

Fans were excited after the news of Lily Allen dating Stranger Things actor David Harbour broke out. The duo officially tied the knot in April last year. The actor took to his Instagram to share the news with a witty caption and shared pictures of the unique ceremony where the couple can be seen celebrating with fries and burgers.

