Lily Collins On 'Emily In Paris' Season 2's COVID-free World, Says 'it Brings Escapism'

Fans are on the edge of their seat to watch Emily In Paris Season 2. Lily Collins, who plays the main lead in the series, wants her fans to experience joy and laughter in the upcoming season. She wants her buffs to experience COVID free world.

COVID won't exist in 'Emily in Paris' Season 2, Lily Collins says

Recently, during an interview with Variety, Lily Collins has explained that she wants her fans to experience a carefree world with season 2 of Emily In Paris. She further added that Season 1 allowed everyone escapism when it came out that it felt it was something that needed to continue. Lily said that it was difficult shooting a show in a highly populated city, where people are wearing masks, but she also made sure that nobody wears a mask when they were rolling. As said by Lily, "Viewers should not witness any mention of COVID in the city of lights and love."

She laughed and said that a couple of times she witnessed people wearing masks, saying during the shoot, 'Wait, half the people in the scene are still wearing masks'. Season 2 will hit Netflix on December 22, 2021, which will be more about empowering female friendships, confirms the 32-year-old actor, stating that Paris has already become a second home to her character.

Season 2 promises to be different from the first

The trailer, which was out recently gives a sneak peek to fans into Emily's emotions as she feels guilty about her sexual relationship with her friend's boyfriend. There could be a possibility of a love triangle as well, but that is not revealed yet. Fans will see Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie and others on screen. The season vows to be different from the first, which was all about Emily's professional work. But, the trailer of the second season is proof that it will mainly be focused on the actor's love interests.

Season one of Emily in Paris was all about the character experiencing culture shock as she was trying to adjust to her new surroundings. After getting her dream job in Paris, Emily was seen trying to adopt the city and its native language.

(Image: Instagram /@lilyjcollins)