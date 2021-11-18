'Emily In Paris 2' Trailer: Will Lily Collins' Life Change In The City Of Love?

Netflix had a special surprise for Emily in Paris fans, as the platform released the trailer for the upcoming second season of the romantic comedy on Thursday. The trailer promises to be just as exciting as the first season of the show and gave the fans a glimpse into what to expect going forward. Set to release on December 22, the upcoming season will lay more focus on Emily's love life.

Emily in Paris 2 trailer out

The Lily Collins-starrer will continue to see how Emily navigates through her life in Paris. The trailer also gives viewers a sneak-peek into Emily's emotions, as she is evidently guilty about her sexual relationship with her friend's boyfriend. The short clip also hints at a possible love triangle, but not many details were revealed.

Fans will see Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie and others on screen.

Watch the Emily in Paris 2 trailer here

The season promises to be different from the first, which mainly focused on Emily's professional life and only gave glimpses into her love life. However, the trailer of the second season didn't have any sequences of her at work, but mainly focused on her love interests and how she deals with some rather sticky situations.

Collins had earlier shared her first look for the show and left fans awaiting the release of season 2. The pictures also revealed a new character, Alfie, played by Lucien Laviscount, who was seen with Emily in front of the Eiffel Tower. Ashley Park and Camille Razat also featured in the pictures, and so did Gabriel.

Collins wrote, "Finally, the first look at @emilyinparis Saison Deux!!! So excited to be sharing the screen with this incredible cast. Can’t wait for you guys to see everything that’s coming. You’re in for a real treat. Until then, bisous bisous!!"

More about the plot of Emily in Paris

The series is created by the famous Darren Star, who is well-known for his work in Sex and the City. The show is all about Emily, who travels to Paris to provide her luxury French marketing company with her input and American ideas. The first season saw her struggle with cultural differences and language barriers, slowly beginning to adjust to her new normal and make friends along the way.

Image: Instagram/@lillyjcollins