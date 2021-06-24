Lily James And Sebastian Stan Film Beach Wedding For Hulu Miniseries 'Pam & Tommy'

Actors Lily James and Sebastian Stan will be seen together in the upcoming miniseries Pam & Tommy. Directed by Craig Gillespie, the miniseries will revolve around the tumultuous marriage of actor Pamela Anderson and her drummer husband Tommy Lee. Lily and Sebastian will essay the role of Pamela and Tommy respectively. Recently, some photos from the sets of Pam & Tommy were leaked where the actors can be seen filming the Beach wedding of Pamela and Tommy.

lily james and sebastian stan recreating the wedding on the beach #PamandTommy pic.twitter.com/pQJJqjvRZl — Pam and Tommy (Hulu) News (@pamandtommynews) June 24, 2021

The photos from the set of the infamous beach wedding were leaked on the internet. Sebastian and Lily can be seen in similar avatars as a couple. In the photos, Sebastian can be seen with lots of tattoos on his body just like Tommy Lee. Lily can be seen wearing a white bikini as Pamela did for her wedding on the beach. In many photos, the actors can be seen kissing and being affectionate while they enjoy their time in the sea as the original couple did.

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s relationship

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee got married on a beach in 1995 after 4 days of knowing each other. They had two children together, Brandon and Dylan. Tommy lee served 6 months in country jail for spousal abuse because he kicked Anderson while she was carrying their son, Dylan. A sex tape of the couple which was recorded personally for themselves was also released by a person publicly. The couple got divorced in 1998.

Pam & Tommy

Hulu introduced the looks of Lily James and Sebastian Stan as Pamela and Tommy on its Twitter account and wrote, “Here’s a peek at Pam & Tommy, coming to @Hulu. Based on the true scandal that started it all, featuring Lily James, Sebastian Stan and @SethRogen… ready to rewind? #PamAndTommy”. The actors also took to their social media and shared their looks with their fans. Sebastian posted a topless photo of himself with him leaning on a car and quoted Tommy Lee, “We don’t stop playing because we grow old, we grow old because we stop playing.” - Tommy Lee” while Lily James also quoted Pamela Anderson and wrote along with her photo, “It’s great to be blonde. With low expectations, it’s very easy to surprise people” - Pamela Anderson”.

Here’s a peek at Pam & Tommy, coming to @Hulu. Based on the true scandal that started it all, featuring Lily James, Sebastian Stan and @SethRogen… ready to rewind? #PamAndTommy pic.twitter.com/4ctdKYEm9F — Pam & Tommy on Hulu (@pamandtommy) May 7, 2021

IMAGE: LILY JAMES, SEBASTIAN STAN/ INSTAGRAM

