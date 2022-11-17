Lily-Rose Depp Addresses Why She Remained Silent On Dad Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp's daughter Lily-Rose Depp recently spilled the beans on why she chose to be silent about her father's highly publicised trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. In a recent interview with Elle, Lily shared that she has always been defined by the men in her life, adding that she's not there to answer for anybody. She also stressed that she wants to be known for her merit and the things she puts out in public.

Depp and Amber were embroiled in a defamation case earlier this year, with a seven-person jury finding that the latter defamed him in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed article. Depp won all his claims and was awarded more than $10 million in damages, while Heard was given $2 million in damages for one of her counterclaims.

Lily-Rose Depp addresses silence over Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial

About not speaking out publicly on her dad's trial, Lily said, "When it’s something that’s so private and so personal that all of a sudden becomes not so personal … I feel really entitled to my secret garden of thoughts."

The 23-year-old added, "I also think that I’m not here to answer for anybody, and I feel like for a lot of my career, people have really wanted to define me by the men in my life, whether that’s my family members or my boyfriends, whatever. And I’m really ready to be defined for the things that I put out there."

Lily added that Johnny and her mom Vanessa Paradis tried hard to maintain her and her sibling Jack's privacy. "I know my childhood didn't look like everybody's childhood, and it's a very particular thing to deal with, but it's also the only thing that I know," she stated.

Lily-Rose on being called a 'nepo baby'

In the same interview, Lily called out the term 'nepo baby' and how it's particularly attached to women. "It just doesn’t make any sense. If somebody’s mom or dad is a doctor, and then the kid becomes a doctor, you’re not going to be like, 'Well, you’re only a doctor because your parent is a doctor.' It’s like, 'No, I went to medical school and trained.'"

(IMAGE: AP)