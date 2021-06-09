Lin-Manuel Miranda And His Hamilton Team Help Save Famed Drama Book Shop

Most Broadway musicals will not reopen till after Labor Day due to the coronavirus outbreak, but one local favourite will resume on Friday. Lin-Manuel Miranda used to go to the Drama Book Shop in school, and that's where he constructed his first huge production, In the Heights. He never disregarded his beginnings and bought the property with other colleagues from his blockbuster musical Hamilton. This takeover is what has saved the drama book shop from closure and it can live on and be an inspiration to many other young students like it was to Lin Manuel Miranda and his Hamilton cast.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and his Hamilton cast save The Drama Book Shop

COVID-19 postponed the store's resurrection after it was forced to relocate and weathered a flood. It's returned now, due to a bunch of boys who conjured up Broadway magic in the basement. Miranda was still in university when he came up with the concept for the theatre musical that has been converted into a film that will be released this weekend, and the Broadway production was directed by Thomas Kail. Even after they ascended into the stratosphere unitedly, neither has completely overlooked where they originated from, MSN reported.

Kail called the place an ‘incubator’. He said it was where they would go as young boys to think about new concepts and then turn them into reality. He revealed that some things never made it out of the basement but others did and those things helped them become who they were. The place held symbolic significance to them that they could never forget or ignore. He said that it was also symbolic that the store was reopening when the movie was about to release.

When Hamilton was at its height and the craze for it was unsurmountable, Lin-Manuel Miranda went to the drama shop to sign books. He even came to the shop’s rescue when a pipe burst and ruined a lot of what was inside the shop. The then owners had said it was Lin-Manuel Miranda and his support that had saved the shop at the time and he is now stepping in to save the shop once again.

IMAGE: LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA'S FACEBOOK

