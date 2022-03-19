Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals His Love For Oscars Stemmed From Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid'

Composer Lin-Manuel Miranda is being widely appreciated for the music score of Disney's Encanto, the film which has bagged Best Original Score and Best Original Song nominations for its song Dos Oruguitas at the 94th Academy Awards. Miranda recently revealed that his love for Oscars stemmed from Disney’s The Little Mermaid, calling it his favourite movie during his younger days. The 1989 classic, which went on to bag the Academy Award for Best Original Score in the year 1990, had songs like Kiss the Girl and Under the Sea, tracks much loved by Miranda.

Lin-Manuel Miranda reveals his love for Oscars stemmed from The Little Mermaid

“I literally fell in love with the Oscars because of Disney animated movies. I was ride or die for ‘The Little Mermaid.’ That was my favourite movie in my young life. And I watched the Oscars for the first time that year because if ‘Kiss the Girl’ or ‘Under the Sea’ didn’t win, I was ready to riot as a nine-year-old.", he said, according to AP reports.

He further continued, “Then as a result you get to watch the Oscars. … It became this kind of entry point into a wider world for me. So the fact that I’m here with the Disney song is wildly full circle for me because that’s the reason I tuned in in the first place.”

The songwriter, who has also attained massive success with the Broadway musical Hamilton, also spoke about why Disney chose to nominate Dos Oruguitas as is Oscar entry. He quipped that the song perfectly encapsulated the 'spirit' of Encanto.

"The logic for us submitting ‘Dos Oruguitas’ is, you don’t know what the success or failure of a soundtrack’s going to be, and we had the luxury of, we like all our songs. So the goal is what’s the song that encapsulates the spirit of the movie? And for me, ‘Dos Oruguitas’ does that beautifully. So that’s what we submitted." he mentioned.

Meanwhile, the 94th Academy Awards are all set to be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 27. Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will be hosting the latest edition.

Image: AP