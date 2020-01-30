Linda Hamilton Says "she Would Be Quite Happy To Never Return As Sarah Connor"

Linda Hamilton, a.k.a. Sarah Connor, recently talked about the box-office failure of Terminator: Dark Fate in an interview. During the interview, she also talked about whether she will return as the iconic character for the next instalment. Read on to know more details about Linda Hamilton’s interview.

Linda Hamilton talks about Sarah’s future

Linda Hamilton recently made a stellar comeback as Sarah Connor in the latest Terminator film Terminator: Dark Fate. Recently, in an interview with a media portal, Linda Hamilton talked about the box-office failure of Dark Fate even though the film received one of the highest critical ratings in the franchise. In the interview, Linda Hamilton stated that the reason for the failure of Dark Fate was because of the audience being so unpredictable.

During the interview, Linda Hamilton said that the next instalment of Terminator should be made in a smaller budget. She made this point since millions of dollars are at stake and the box-office performance of the film is unpredictable due to the audience. During the interview, Linda Hamilton also revealed that many people have told her that “people do not go to watch movies anymore”. She also stated that movies should definitely not be such a high-risk venture due to general perception.

During the interview, Linda Hamilton was also asked about whether she will star in the next Terminator instalment as her iconic character Sarah Connor. Linda Hamilton answered this question by stating that she would be quite happy to never return to the franchise. Linda further added that she is not hopeful because she would be loved to be done with her character’s storyline.

Terminator: Dark Fate was directed by Tim Miller. It was the sixth instalment in the Terminator franchise. Apart from Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger also reprised his role as the T-800 Terminator. The film bombed at the box-office and only collected $261 million against the estimated production budget of $185-$196 million.

