Terminator: Dark Fate Director Talks About Creative Differences With Cameron

Terminator: Dark Fate director Tim Miller in an interview talked about the failure of the latest installment of the Terminator franchise. He also talked about the creative differences he had with James Cameron who made a comeback for the Dark Fate after Judgement Day. Read on to know more about this interview.

Miller talks about Dark Fate failure

Tim Miller teamed up with James Cameron for the latest installment of the Terminator franchise, Terminator: Dark Fate. This sequel marked the return of Linda Hamilton and James Cameron and hence was considered to have the right formula for a sure shot success. But like many other sequels, the film tanked at the box-office. Director Tim Miller in an interview talked about the failure of the film and the reviews that he received for Dark Fate.

In his interview with a leading US-based media, the portal said that he is still processing the failure of the film at the box-office but he is very proud of the movie. Tim Miller continued by stating that the thing people seemed to hate the most about the film was not under his control, people did not like certain aspects of the previous instalments I cannot help that.

The Dark Fate director then went onto talk about his differences with James Cameron during the production of the film. He said that even though James and David Ellison as producers have ultimate power over the final cut as a director I have the obligation to fight for the movie. He even went on to talk about how he and Cameron had creative differences over the end of the film were humans win. Tim Miller wanted humans to lose and Cameron wanted a complete contrast of this situation.

Terminator: Dark Fate is has joined the other sequels this year that failed at the box-office. Charlie’s Angels, Doctor Sleep was some the sequels did not work their magic at the box-office either and failed to be as successful as its previous installment. Tim Miller’s Terminator: Dark Fate earned $29 million in its opening weekend much lesser than the expected collection from this highly anticipated sequel.

