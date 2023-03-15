Lindsay Lohan Announces Pregnancy With Husband Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan went viral on social media after the actress announced her pregnancy with husband Bader Shammas, through an Instagram post, on Tuesday (March 14). Lindsay shared a picture of a tiny onesie with the words “coming soon” written on it. In the caption she wrote, “We are blessed and excited!”. No other details were shared with the post.

Check out the post here:

The Mean Girls actress announced her marriage with Bader, in an Instagram post, in July of last year. Lindsay wrote, “I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday.”

More on Lindsay-Bader's relationship

Lindsay Lohan initially fuelled romance rumours back in February 2020. She posted a since-deleted group photo from a music festival in Dubai and casually mentioned a "boyfriend" in the text. She could be seen smiling and posing in the photo between a man in a black jacket and Chris "Woody" Wood, the drummer for Bastille, who was playing with his band that night.

The 36-year-old actress who was once a staple of the tabloids, has been living abroad for some time and has maintained a lower public profile. On the work front, Lindsay just made a comeback to acting by appearing in Falling for Christmas which was released digitally last year. She will next be seen in romantic comedy Irish Wish.