Lindsay Lohan Reveals If She Would Star In 'Freaky Friday', 'Mean Girls' Sequels: Read

Hollywood star Lindsay Lohan is currently busy promoting her upcoming Christmas film. During the promotions, Lohan recently revisited her celebrated films Mean Girls and Freaky Friday and talked about their potential sequels.

Lindsay Lohan recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she talked about the potential sequels of her two films. During the show, Lohan was asked if she is looking forward to starring in her films' sequels. In her response, Lohan revealed that she was reached out by Jamie Lee Curtis. Jamie Lee Curtis had earlier expressed her interest in making a follow-up film to Freaky Friday.

Lohan revealed that she received a text from Curtis while she was shooting one of her movies. She recalled that she got excited after listening about "Freaky Friday 2." Lohan said, "I was on set filming at the time and Jamie Lee Curtis writes you, you just get excited and distracted immediately." "So I had to bring myself down to Earth and be like, ‘OK, I’m on set, I have to focus.’ And then she said Freaky Friday 2 and I got more excited," she added. The actor revealed that she and Curtis would both be into making the movie.

During an appearance on The View, Curtis opened up about her idea of a Freaky Friday sequel. The actor insisted on playing a grandmother in the movie. She said, "Let me be the grandma, let me be the old grandma who switches places, so then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma who’s still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon."

Lindsay Lohan on Mean Girls' sequel

During the show, host Jimmy Fallon also asked the actor if there would be a possible Mean Girls sequel. In her answer, Lohan revealed that it would be in Tina Fey's hands, who co-wrote the screenplay of the 2004 movie.

Mean Girls is a 2004 teen comedy-drama, which starred Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams in the lead roles. Helmed by Mark Waters, the film also featured Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett, and more. The movie was adapted from the book Queen Bees And Wannabes by Rosalind Wiseman.

