Lindsay Lohan, Mean Girl Star, Debuts Baby Bump In Recent Instagram Post

Mean Girl famed Lindsay Lohan is pregnant. She is married to Bader Shammas. The actress has been out of the media eye since her pregnancy announcement but now, she has debuted her baby bump on her Instagram handle. The actress took to Instagram stories to share a picture of her baby bump on Tuesday (April 25).

In the shared image, Lindsay can be seen posing for a mirror selfie. She is donned in a green-and-white maxi dress with white sneakers. The actress tagged The New York Edition hotel as her location. See the photo here:

Lindsay Lohan is married financier Bader Shammas in 2022. The two announced their pregnancy through an Instagram post, on March 14. The Freaky Friday actress shared a picture of a tiny onesie with the words “coming soon” written on it. In the caption she wrote, “We are blessed and excited!”. No other details were shared with the post.

More on Lindsay-Bader's relationship

Speculations around Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas’ relationship started back in February 2020. She posted a since-deleted group photo from a music festival in Dubai and casually mentioned a "boyfriend" in the text. She could be seen smiling and posing in the photo between a man in a black jacket and Chris "Woody" Wood, the drummer for Bastille, who was playing with his band that night.

The 36-year-old actress who was once a staple of the tabloids, has been living abroad for some time and has maintained a lower public profile. On the work front, Lindsay just made a comeback to acting by appearing in Falling for Christmas, which was released digitally last year. She will next be seen in the romantic comedy Irish Wish.