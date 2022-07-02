Lindsay Lohan Reportedly Married To Beau Bader Shammas; Calls Him 'husband' In Latest Post

American star Lindsay Lohan has been vocal about her relationship with fiance Bader Shammas for a long time now. The actor updated her fans when she got engaged to Shammas and also shared her wedding plans. While she often shares pictures with her fiance, she recently hinted that she had a secret marriage through her latest post where the actor called Shammas her 'husband.'

Now, People and several other publications have recently confirmed that the couple has tied the knot.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, Lindsay Lohan shared a cute photo with her fiance Bader Shammas. In the photo, the Mean Girls star could be seen sharing smiles with her fiance. She also flaunts her stone-studded engagement ring in the picture as she adorably hugs him. Sharing the photo, Lindsay addressed Shammas as "husband."

In the caption, I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. every woman should feel like this everyday."

When Lindsay Lohan shared an update on her wedding

Earlier in February, in an interview with Extra, Lindsay Lohan was asked about her plans of becoming a bride. She was questioned if she would be a low-key bride or "going to be all-in." In her reply, Lohan revealed that she is more low-key. She said, "I'm definitely not like that." She further added, "I'm more low-key. Even on my birthday I want to make sure everyone else is good and then I can be okay. So I'll be more like that."

Further, talking about her wedding destination, Lohan said, "I've already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress. But I want to do things right and I want to pace everything. But it's an exciting time. I'm very girly, so...."

Lindsay Lohan and Shammas first sparked dating rumours back in February 2020, when she shared a group photo from a music festival in London. She addressed him as "boyfriend" in the picture's caption. In November, last year, Lohan announced that she was engaged to Shammas via an Instagram post. She wrote, "My love. My life. My family. My future."

Image: Instagram/@lindsaylohan