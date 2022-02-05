Lindsay Lohan Reveals She Has Started Planning For Her Wedding With Fiancé Bader Shammas

Actor Lindsay Lohan shared that she has started her wedding planning with her fiancé Bader Shammas. The Mean Girls actor announced her engagement with her boyfriend in November last year. Lohan shared that she wanted to be a 'low-key' bride and gave some more updates about her wedding plans. Bader and Lindsay have been linked together since they were spotted together at a music festival in Dubai shortly before the pandemic hit.

Lindsay Lohan has previously taken to her Instagram and shared photos with her fiance Bader S Shammas, confirming their relationship. The actor also showed off her engagement ring in the photos. As she shared the pictures, the actor wrote, "My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love. (sic)"

'It's an exciting time': Lindsay Lohan

Now in an interview with Extra, Lohan opened up about her wedding plans with Shammas and said, "I'm more low-key. Even on my birthday, I want to make sure everyone else is good and then I can be okay. So I'll be more like that."

She added, "I'm looking at destinations, I've already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress. But I want to do things right and I want to pace everything. But it's an exciting time. I'm very girly, so...". The actor also said that she will have multiple dress changes during her ceremony and that it was going to be "the best part."

Lohan to make comeback soon

Meanwhile, the Mean Girls and The Parent Trap star, who has been mostly away from front-of-camera roles of late, will soon be making her comeback. Lohan will be making comeback through Netlfix's untitled holiday movie that will release this year. The plot centres on a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress (Lohan) who gets into a skiing accident and, suffering from amnesia, finds herself in the care of a handsome (Chord Overstreet), blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.

Among the other members of the crew are Janeen Damian, who is the director. The filmmaker has penned the script with Michael Damian, Jeff Bonnett, and Ron Oliver.

(Image: @lindsaylohan/Instagram)