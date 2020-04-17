Lindsay Lohan Wants To Make Her Comeback With A 'Mean Girls' Sequel

Actor Lindsay Lohan recently confessed that she wants to start doing films again. The actor also thinks that a Mean Girls sequel will be a perfect comeback film for her. Lohan was initially a popular child artist who is most famously known for her role in The Parent Trap.

Lindsay Lohan wants to come back with a Mean Girls sequel

Talking about it on a show, Lindsay Lohan said that she should probably get back to doing movies at some point. She confessed that she has been holding on to Mean Girls for a long time. Lohan further added that she wanted to come back with a Mean Girls sequel.

Lindsay Lohan told the host that she really wanted to work with Tina Fey and Mark Waters and the Mean Girls cast once again. She added that she was really excited to do that. She further confessed that it all in the makers' hands but it would definitely be an exciting thing. A direct-to-video Mean Girls sequel, Mean Girls 2, premiered on ABC in 2011 but with an entirely new cast.

Lindsay Lohan broke out with the 2004 popular high-school drama written by Tina Fey and directed by Mark Waters. Along with Lindsay Lohan, Mean Girls also stars Amanda Seyfriend, Rachel McAdams, and Tina Fey. The film revolves around Cady who joins a new public school and befriends Janis and Damian. They warn her to avoid 'The Plastics', a group led by Regina George, but things take a turn when Cady falls in love with Regina's Ex, Aaron.

There are no official plans yet for a follow-up on the Mean Girls sequel. Lindsay Lohan recently released her first song in 12 years titled Back to Me. Meanwhile, Lohan will also be seen as a police detective alongside Mickey Rourke in an upcoming thriller titled Cursed.

