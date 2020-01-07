Linkin Park Singer Chester Bennington's Widow Talinda Remarries; Shares Note On Instagram

Talinda Bennington, the widow of the late Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington, got engaged to Los Angeles County firefighter Michael Fredman in the month of September 2019. Five months after he proposed, Talinda got married to Fredman on the same date as she had married Chester. Talinda tied the knot at Turtle Bay Resort in Kahuku, Hawaii on New Year’s Eve.

In the function, reportedly only a handful of people were seen, which included the three children Talinda had with Chester, their family, and close friends from Linkin Park. Notably, Talinda married Linkin Park frontman, Chester on New Year’s Eve in 2005.

Talinda Bennington marries once again

It was reported Chester’s family is very happy for Talinda. Chester’s family also expressed that her new chapter with Michael will help her as well as the children in better and positive growth. The wedding happened 2 years after the death of the late Linkin Park lead Chester Bennington.

Talinda had taken to her Instagram to share the news of her getting engaged. In the post, she wrote “I am overjoyed to announce my engagement to my angel on earth. Michael F. I am here to tell you that you can find love after tragedy. That a death of a soulmate does not mean the death of you. My family, friends, and my Linkin Park brothers welcome him to the family with open arms. I will continue to honour Chester and continue my life’s mission to make his passing not in vein [sic]." Talinda continued: "To all suicide loss survivors, you CAN be happy again. You CAN have space in your heart for grief, joy, happiness, sadness and love. Thank you for ALL your continued love and support. Talinda."

