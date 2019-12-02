Lisa Haydon: The Supermodel's Best Vacation Pictures You Must Check Out

Lisa Haydon Lalvani, formerly known as Elisabeth Marie Haydon, is an Australian television personality and model. Lisa also works in Bollywood movies and is widely known as an actor and a supermodel. The supermodel made her Bollywood acting debut in 2010 by starring in the romantic-comedy, Aisha. Later, she also appeared in Bollywood blockbusters like Queen, Housefull 3 and Ae Dil Hai Muskhil. Lisa Haydon was also a celebrity judge at MTV's leading fashion and modeling-based show, India's Next Top Model. Here are some of the best vacation posts of Lisa Haydon Lalvani on her Instagram.

Also Read | Pregnant Lisa Haydon posts stunning picture, Atul Kasbekar says, 'Twins I hope Lee'

Also Read | Lisa Haydon enjoys her last trimester, posts beautiful baby bump pics

Lisa Lalvani's vacation pictures

Lisa Haydon Lalvani's beachy vacation

Lisa Lalvani's surfing vacation in London

Lisa Lalvani's sun-kissed picture in Tuscany

Lisa Lalvani's trip to Iceland

Also Read | Pregnant Lisa Haydon hitting the gym is pure fitness goals; see pics

Also Read | Lisa Haydon flaunts baby bump, Shibani Dandekar reacts to the picture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.