Lisa Haydon: The Supermodel's Best Vacation Pictures You Must Check Out

Hollywood News

Lisa Haydon Lalvani, formerly known as Elisabeth Marie Haydon, is an Australian television personality and model. Read here about Lisa's best vacation pictures

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lisa Lalvani

Lisa Haydon Lalvani, formerly known as Elisabeth Marie Haydon, is an Australian television personality and model. Lisa also works in Bollywood movies and is widely known as an actor and a supermodel. The supermodel made her Bollywood acting debut in 2010 by starring in the romantic-comedy, Aisha. Later, she also appeared in Bollywood blockbusters like Queen, Housefull 3 and Ae Dil Hai Muskhil. Lisa Haydon was also a celebrity judge at MTV's leading fashion and modeling-based show, India's Next Top Model. Here are some of the best vacation posts of Lisa Haydon Lalvani on her Instagram. 

Lisa Lalvani's vacation pictures

Lisa Haydon Lalvani's beachy vacation

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon) on

Lisa Lalvani's surfing vacation in London 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon) on

Lisa Lalvani's sun-kissed picture in Tuscany

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon) on

Lisa Lalvani's trip to Iceland

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon) on

