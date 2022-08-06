Lisa Kudrow Recalls Being Insecure While Filming 'Friends' With Female Co-stars; 'I Had..'

Lisa Kudrow shot to fame with her stint as Phoebe Buffay in the hit sitcom Friends, which also starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and more in pivotal roles. Appearing on the Popcrushed podcast, Kudrow spoke about how her body perception changed after landing a role in Friends as she filmed alongside Aniston and Cox.

Lisa revealed that she suffered from body dysmorphia, adding that felt like a 'stick' just like her father and sister, mirror.co.uk reported. Kudrow further explained that it was only after reaching her 40s that she started accepting her body.

Lisa Kudrow recalls being 'insecure' while filming Friends with female co-stars

Kudrow mentioned, "I had no waist. I didn't see it at all. I thought I was just really skinny and I could just do whatever." She continued, "And I would look at pictures and be like, 'Wow, pictures really distort reality'. It wasn't until Friends that I realised that I don't really look like I thought I looked. That's what was so jarring and that's when I was like, 'I've gotta actually lose weight? I have to diet? Shoot."

When asked about media impacting her body image, Kudrow put it down to 'just seeing herself on the show' as well as how the female trio looked in clothes. Kudrow recalled that she asked Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox to come along with her to fittings and give their suggestions. At that point, Kudrow realised it 'wasn't just about tailoring'.

"I'm not trying to say I was overweight either. I was not. I just had no idea of the actual shape of my body," the actor mentioned. Kudrow stated that she came to accept her body only after hitting her 40s. "Do what you need to do to be healthy but this is your body and it's OK," she recalled telling herself back then. Kudrow's statement on body image issues comes shortly after Jennifer revealed that the girls ate the same salads for 10 years while filming the show.

Friends aired on NBC for 10 seasons, from 1994 to 2004. Apart from the female trio, it also starred Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer in lead roles.

