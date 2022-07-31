Lisa Kudrow's Birthday: 'Friends' Co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Post Amusing Wishes

Lisa Kudrow is known for her role as Phoebe Buffay in the hit sitcom Friends, which ran from 1994 to 2004 and holds a place in the hearts of fans even today. The popular actor celebrated her birthday on July 30, and several fans, followers and her co-stars from the iconic show extended wishes to her on her special day. Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox took to their social media accounts and sent the birthday girl their best wishes as she turned a year older.

Lisa Kudrow birthday wishes

Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller in the sitcom, took to social media and shared a short clip on her story of her and Lisa laughing their hearts out. She wrote, "Happy birthday loot, you make everything better and funnier". Jennifer Aniston, who played the role of the much-loved Rachel Green, posted a picture of the duo twinning in black and smiling from ear to ear for the camera. She also shared a picture that saw her planting a kiss on Lisa Kudrow's forehead as she pouted for the camera.

Have a look at the pictures here

Lisa Kudrow in Friends

Lisa Kudrow was recently the talk of the town after she gave fans some insight into how she bagged the role of the quirky and much-loved Phoebe Buffay. She revealed that she, in fact, auditioned for the director of the sitcom, Jim Burrows twice, as she was earlier fired from his other show Frasier, in which she was 'mistakenly cast'.

During her appearance on Jess Cagle Podcast with Julia Cunnigham, she mentioned that she only learnt years later that she was the only one who had to do a 'special audition' for the helmer. She said, "So then we're doing Friends and I had to do a special audition for Jim Burrows. You have to do auditions for producers and studio, network but in between all of that, I had to go in and read for Jim Burrows. I thought maybe everyone had to do it but I found out a few years ago that I was the only one. Just to make sure that it was all ok with Jimmy that I played Phoebe."