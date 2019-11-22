World War II: Here Are The Top Five Best Documentaries To Watch

World War II was fought from 1939 to 1945. The major participants of the war were Germany, Italy, Japan, France, Great Britain, the United States and the Soviet Union. It happened due to the unsettled previous disputes that were caused during World War I. Many moviemakers over the years have attempted to capture the elements of the war on-screen. Here is a list of five best documentaries based on World War II that are a must watch and will give you a deep insight.

The Battle of Midway

The Battle of Midway released in the year 1942. The documentary film is directed by John Ford. Many artists like Johnny Governali, Donald Crisp, and Henry Fonda lent their voices for the film. It was distributed by 20th Century Fox.

Prelude to War

The film released on May 27, 1942, and is directed by Frank Capra. The main purpose of the film was to educate the people and give an insight into the war. The running time of the film is 53 minutes and is one of the finest documentaries based on World War II.

The Battle of Russia

The 1943 documentary film is directed by Frank Capra and Anatole Litvak. It was also nominated for the Academy Award for the Best Documentary Feature. It is one of the longest documentaries with a running time of 83 minutes.

The Fighting Lady

The plot of the documentary film revolves around an anonymous aircraft carrier. It released in the year 1944. It was directed by Edward Steichen and the film includes Technicolor footage shot by ‘gun cameras’. The running time of the film is 61 minutes.

Let there be Light

The documentary film was co-written and directed by John Huston. It was appreciated for its filmmaking techniques. The film was not released until the 1980s. It was produced by John Huston, Army Pictorial Service, Signal Corps and U.S War department. The National Film Preservation Foundation funded the restoration of the original print and soundtrack of the film

