'Little Women', 'Booksmart' And Other Top Female-directed Movies In Hollywood

Hollywood is one of the biggest film industries in the world. They have produced a wide variety of films from different genres. Hollywood has also produced several great female directors. When the Lumière brothers were shocking audiences with their unbelievable depiction of a running train, Alice Guy-Blaché was pioneering her own techniques in cinema. Right from that period to the 21st century, women directors have carved a niche in Hollywood making some top-notch movies. Here are some of the best movies directed by female directors:

Also Read | Little Women: Greta Gerwig Talks About Saoirse Ronan's Exceptional Portrayal Of Jo March

Also Read | Little Women starring Meryl Streep & Saoirse Ronan in the Oscar race?

Best female-directed movies in Hollywood

Little Women by Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig is an American actor and a filmmaker. She has written and directed the coming-of-age period drama, Little Women. Greta made her directorial debut in 2008 by working on Nights and Weekends. Apart from Little Women Greta Gerwig has also directed films like Lady Bird and Barbie, which will make its way in big-screens in 2020. Little Women is set to release on December 25, 2019.

The cast and Greta Gerwig attend the #LittleWomen World Premiere in New York on December 07, 2019 pic.twitter.com/lZw3R596pw — Greta Gerwig Updates (@gerwigupdates) December 8, 2019

Booksmart by Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde is an actor, who has currently turned into a director and producer. She is famously known for her work in House. Booksmart is Olivia Wilde’s first big-screen and full-fledged movie directed by her. It is a coming-of-age comedy film. Earlier Olivia had directed one short film and two song videos.

Frozen by Jennifer Lee

Jennifer Lee’s ascent to becoming Walt Disney Animation’s chief creative officer began with her script contributions to Wreck-It Ralph. Later, she made her directorial debut pairing up with Chris Buck in Frozen and Frozen 2.

Frozen (2013)

Directors: Jennifer Lee & Chris Buck

Cinematographer: Scott Beattie pic.twitter.com/mZIlcZYgG1 — Cinematic Artistry (@Cinemartistry) December 1, 2019

Also Read | Gerwig talks ‘Little Women’ for academy’s women initiative

Also Read | ‘Little Women’ trailer: Emma Watson-Saoirse Ronan-Meryl Streep starrer offers a fresh take on the classic tale, Twitter can't keep calm

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.