Liz Hurley And Son Damian Look Identical, Netizens Say They Are 'basically Twins'

Actor Elizabeth Hurley, fondly known as Liz Hurley is the mother of a 17-year-old, who netizens claim looks exactly like her. Liz Hurley’s son Damian recently posted a picture with her on his social media account and the netizens went gaga over the fact that the two look exactly alike. The mother-son duo is seen sporting warm clothes and looking Christmassy in the picture. Check out the picture here.

In the picture, Damian and Liz are seen sporting a black coloured hat as well as warm jackets. The two look exactly alike as they pose for the picture. Elizabeth Hurley plays the role of a queen in the British television show The Royals, while her son featured for a few episodes on the show as well.

Damian Hurley is a model by profession and is the son of a US-based business tycoon Steve Bing. It has been reported that he is famous for having seven godfathers. His godfathers include Sir Elton John, his partner David Furnish, Liz's ex-partner and actor Hugh Grant, Dennis Leary, American millionaire Teddy Forstman and Henry Dent Brocklehurst. It has been revealed that Damian has studied photography and often clicks pictures of his mother. Netizens were surprised to see how uncanny the two look. Many took to their social media to talk about how the two look ‘basically like twins’.

Fan reactions

Guess what... Elizabeth Hurleys son looks like her! #elizebethurley #damienhurley — David Rowlinson (@monsieur_rowley) January 4, 2019

Netizens were surprised to see how uncanny the two look. Many took to their social media to talk about how the two look ‘basically like twins’. Many also stated that Liz Hurley and Damian are two peas in a pod. Netizens also claimed that the mother-son duo is extremely perfect.

