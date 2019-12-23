Elizabeth Hurley Opens Up About Having A Bikini-body At The Age Of 54

Actor Elizabeth Hurley stunned everyone recently when she was seen posing in a bikini on her Instagram. The 54-year-old actor has evidently garnered a lot of praise for staying stunningly fit at 54 which has also reportedly sparked the interest of her ardent fans. Fans have often called Elizabeth Hurley an 'ageless beauty' as she continues to surprise everyone with her photos on social media sporting bikinis and strapless outfits. Now, Elizabeth Hurley has revealed how she has managed to keep her body toned at 54.

Elizabeth Hurley on staying fit at 54

The Permanent Midnight actor was speaking at a leading talk show in the USA where she was asked about how she has kept herself fit through the years. The actor revealed that her fit body has nothing to do with hitting the gym or indulging in fancy diets and work out regimes. Elizabeth revealed that she doesn't do any exercises per se but is extremely active in her day-to-day life. The actor revealed furthermore that she has always looked around and found that the best bodies are on manual labourers.

The actor stated that she depends upon everyday life activities like climbing up the stairs or walking to work. She expressed that confiding her fitness to a gym room or a diet doesn't feel right to her. She uses hedge trimmers or a chainsaw at times as they help her burn calories while using all the muscles in her body.

Despite being English and not really celebrating Thanksgiving, we still like an excuse to wear a sparkly dress and cuddle our friends and family 😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/JPFMM7hSVy — Elizabeth Hurley (@ElizabethHurley) November 29, 2019

