Hilary Duff And 'Lizzie Mcguire' Cast's Virtual Reunion Leaves Netizens Overjoyed

Even though the much-awaited Lizzie Mcguire reboot may have been put on hold, it did not stop the cast members of the iconic show to have a virtual reunion wherein they had a reading session of one of the popular episodes from the show. May 11, 2020, marked the 19th anniversary of the first premiere episode of the show, and the special occasion was celebrated by a Zoom table read of the episode by the iconic characters of the show namely Lizzie, Miranda, and Gordo along with the rest of the cast members. Hilary Duff who essayed the titular role of Lizzie Mcguire on the show took to her social media to share the 44-minute Instagram video along with a heartfelt caption.

Hilary Duff shared video of Lizzie Mcguire cast reunion on her social media

Hilary Duff shared the virtual reunion video of the Lizzie Mcguire cast and wrote that she hopes the fans enjoy watching it. Hilary Duff also mentioned how she along with the entire Lizzie Mcguire cast could not stop laughing while reading their lines for the episode. Hilary Duff further added how the entire Lizzie Mcguire cast reunited after 18 years. Hilary Duff also took an endearing dig on the Lizzie Mcguire cast singing the theme song of the show wherein she wrote that they will be soon taking their singing lessons to hone their craft. Take a look at Hilary Duff's social media post about the Lizzie Mcguire cast reunion.

Hilary Duff was joined by all other cast members during the reunion

Apart from Hilary, the Lizzie Mcguire cast reunion also had other cast members like Adam Lamberg who played Gordo, Lalaine who played Miranda, Jake Thomas who played Matt McGuire, Robert Carradine who played Sam McGuire, Hallie Todd who played Jo McGuire, Ashlie Brillaut who played Kate and Davida Williams who essayed the role of Claire on the show.

The video also had a small animated Lizzie Mcguire by Hilary's side as was seen on the original show. Jake Thomas's father, Bob Thomas who had written some episodes of the show, read the stage directions for the table read. Some of the netizens on social media were left overjoyed by the reunion of the cast.

Just a PSA that the cast of #lizziemcguire filmed a table reading and everyone is there on IG pic.twitter.com/l6wFVBdeWM — 🤘🏼 evan 🤘🏼 (@evanherrmann) May 11, 2020

Kate and Claire vs Lizzie and Miranda 😂 #LizzieMcGuire pic.twitter.com/QgBkdMyLYw — 𝑀 (@MattVaq) May 12, 2020

