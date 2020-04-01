Hilary Duff's Photos Posted By Her Husband Matthew Koma Take Internet By Storm

Actor Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma posed a series of pictures of his wife. Netizens have claimed that Hilary Duff looks extremely adorable in the pictures. Hilary Duff, best known for her role in the American drama series Lizzie McGuire tied the knot with her boyfriend American singer-songwriter Matthew Koma in December 2019. Matthew Koma is the stage name of the Kisses Back singer, whose real name is Matthew Bair.

Matthew Koma in his social media post mentioned that like most celebrities, he and his wife Hilary Duff are also practising social distancing. In the post, he mentioned that the couple has self- quarantined themselves after the global outbreak of COVID-19. While sharing the pictures, he wrote, ‘One of the best parts of quarantine is finding all the beautiful photos of your wife in your camera roll.’ Check out Hilary Duff’s photos shared by Matthew Koma on his Instagram account.

Hilary Duff's photos

In the pictures, Hilary Duff is seen making weird faces at the camera. While the pictures seem to be taken on different occasions, Hilary’s expressions too are quite different from her previous one in all the photos. While it looks like one of the pictures was taken in an aeroplane, one of the pictures is taken during a wildlife safari. The pictures have gathered a lot of attention from the fans.

After the pictures were uploaded by Matthew Koma, Hilary Duff jokingly stated that the pictures are edited. She took to her Instagram account and added that the pictures are fake news. The fans of the couple swooned at the sweet banter and stated that they are adorable together. Fans of Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma were delighted to see the pictures and have showered the post with lots of likes.

In 2017, Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma made their red carpet debut as a couple at the pre-SAG awards party. The couple finally confirmed their dating rumours nearly 2 years after they were linked together, in January 2017. In June 2018, Hilary revealed that the couple were expecting their first child together. In October that year, Hilary and Matthew welcomed their daughter- Banks Violet Bair. In May 2019, Matthew Koma popped the question to Hilary Duff and the two tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in December 2019.

