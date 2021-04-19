Last Updated:

Lizzo's Flirty DM To Chris Evans Makes 'unfair Power Dynamics' A Debate Topic On Twitter

As Lizzo's flirty DMs to Chris Evans on his Instagram created a buzz on the internet, Netizens on Twitter discussed unfair power dynamics that artists faced.

Written By
Nehal Gautam
Chris Evans' Instagram, Lizzo's Instagram

Chris Evans' Instagram, Lizzo's Instagram


Lizzo, one of the prominent American artists in the entertainment industry recently made it to the headlines when she drunk texted on Chris Evans’s Instagram DMs and even received a cute reply from the actor. But after a while, the Twitteratis began debating about unfair power dynamics where many of them shared their opinions on the same.

When Twitteratis began debating on ‘unfair power dynamics

One of the Twitterati recently dropped in a thoughtful note about the Lizzo and Chris Evans latest story and addressed his post to the actor asking him to answer whether Lizzo’s direct message in which she sexually objectified him will be taken the same way by the media if he himself did the same to any woman. He further asked whether this would result in the media killing his career in a heartbeat. The Twitterati then added how people would love to talk about unfair power dynamics.

READ | Who will Chris Evans text back first between The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Find out

The post received numerous reactions from other Twitteratis who shared their opinions on the same. Some of them agreed to the above statement and stated how if it was Chris Evans at Lizzo’s place, the situation would’ve been different. Some of them found it creepy while some others asked everyone not to take it seriously. Some of the Twitteratis even stated how they did not feel that Lizzo’s message was sexually objectifying in any way. Have a look at some of the reactions to the post. 

READ | Chris Evans has stirred a storm among his fans who cannot keep calm about his chest tattoo

All about Lizzo and Chris Evans’ Instagram banter

It began when Lizzo's DM on Chris Evans’ Instagram adding symbols of a woman playing handball and basketball emojis. In return, she received a reply from the actor who stated how there was no shame in a drunk DM and added a flying kiss emoji next to it. He then mentioned that only God knew how worse he had done on his app. Lizzo then illustrated this chat in one of her videos stating how she was upset about it as she knew that she would never be able to marry him and added how that hurt her to the core. Lizzo's DM and the reaction she received from Chris Evans was loved by their fans who swamped her post with hearts. 

READ | Chris Evans reveals the 'Avenger' with whom he would like to SWAP superhero roles


Image Source- Chris Evans' Instagram, Lizzo's Instagram

READ | Lizzo calls for 'dynamic, full-figured' dancers and models to join her tour; watch video

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT