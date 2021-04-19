Lizzo's Flirty DM To Chris Evans Makes 'unfair Power Dynamics' A Debate Topic On Twitter

Quick links:
Lizzo's Instagram
Lizzo, one of the prominent American artists in the entertainment industry recently made it to the headlines when she drunk texted on Chris Evans’s Instagram DMs and even received a cute reply from the actor. But after a while, the Twitteratis began debating about unfair power dynamics where many of them shared their opinions on the same.
"Chris Evans, If You're Reading This, Please Answer Lizzo's direct message in which she sexually objectifies you even though you doing the same to a woman would result in the media killing your career in a heartbeat"— Protagynyst (@mikenactor) April 19, 2021
We love to talk about unfair power dynamics after all. https://t.co/O1o48T50Wp
One of the Twitterati recently dropped in a thoughtful note about the Lizzo and Chris Evans latest story and addressed his post to the actor asking him to answer whether Lizzo’s direct message in which she sexually objectified him will be taken the same way by the media if he himself did the same to any woman. He further asked whether this would result in the media killing his career in a heartbeat. The Twitterati then added how people would love to talk about unfair power dynamics.
The post received numerous reactions from other Twitteratis who shared their opinions on the same. Some of them agreed to the above statement and stated how if it was Chris Evans at Lizzo’s place, the situation would’ve been different. Some of them found it creepy while some others asked everyone not to take it seriously. Some of the Twitteratis even stated how they did not feel that Lizzo’s message was sexually objectifying in any way. Have a look at some of the reactions to the post.
Lmao I drunk inboxed you the other night but at least I wasn't being creepy lol.— ðŸ–¤â˜†Twisted Angelâ˜†ðŸ–¤ (@Twistedphoenix9) April 19, 2021
If it was Chris that drunk inboxed Lizzo the internet would be having a melt down. The double standards are ridiculous..
I don't feel like "a string of emojis: the dash emoji, the woman-playing-handball emoji, and the basketball emoji." are sexually objectifing.— Kekz (@KullerKekze) April 19, 2021
But he doesn't owe her anything. It was a lazy try to slide into his dms but he doesn't owe her a response. ðŸ¤·â™€ï¸
This is just really creepy!— Frieza’s Force actionðŸ‘¾ðŸ‘¾ðŸ‘¾ (@s_frieza) April 19, 2021
ðŸ˜‚ I consent lol x but yeah, it's bizzare how everyone is like "yaass go girl" & "yas queen" ... like this is an actual human being not a magic mike cast member.— Protagynyst (@mikenactor) April 19, 2021
Lizzo shares Chris Evans’ reply to her drunken DM ðŸ¤£ pic.twitter.com/rv6D400w9q— Chris Evans Updates (@cevanspost) April 19, 2021
It began when Lizzo's DM on Chris Evans’ Instagram adding symbols of a woman playing handball and basketball emojis. In return, she received a reply from the actor who stated how there was no shame in a drunk DM and added a flying kiss emoji next to it. He then mentioned that only God knew how worse he had done on his app. Lizzo then illustrated this chat in one of her videos stating how she was upset about it as she knew that she would never be able to marry him and added how that hurt her to the core. Lizzo's DM and the reaction she received from Chris Evans was loved by their fans who swamped her post with hearts.
