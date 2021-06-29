Lizzy Caplan's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know The 'Mean Girls' Actor?

Lizzy Caplan, best known for her roles in the movies Mean Girls and Cloverfield, received wide recognition for her spectacular television appearances. Born in 1982 in California, the actor began her acting career with a critically acclaimed television series named Freaks and Greeks and went on to become a part of several other shows and movies. On Lizzy Caplan's birthday, test your knowledge on how well do you know the actor.

Lizzy Caplan's birthday quiz

1. Lizzy Caplan essayed a significant role of Marlena Diamond in this monster film, directed by Matt Reeves. She also received a nomination for the film under the category, Best Supporting Actress.

a. Cloverfield

b. Freaks and Greeks

c. Real Steel

d. Free Guy

2. Lizzy Caplan was born to Richard Caplan and Barbara on June 30, 1982. She lost her mother due to cancer. How old was she when her mother passed away?

a. 12 years

b. 13 years

c. 14 years

d. 16 years

3. The actor played yet another significant role in one of the popular American TV sitcoms named The Pitts in which she was seen alongside Dylan Baker and Kellie Waymire. Guess the name of her character.

a. Liz Pitt

b. Julie Pitt

c. Katy Pitt

d. Faith Pitt



4. Guess the name of the Mark Waters directed film in which Lizzy Caplan essayed the role of a young artistic girl, Janis Ian.

a. Mean Girls

b. Crossing Over

c. The Internship

d. Just In Time



5. Lizzy Caplan is the youngest of the three siblings in the family. What are the names of the two older ones?

a. Ginnie and Archie

b. Benjamin and Julie

c. Jenny and Georgie

d. Tom and Anne



6. The actor also essayed a pivotal role in the American comedy-drama TV series that revolved around the lives of four Italian sisters. Name the show.

a. Sex and the City

b. Big Fat Liar

c. Date Night

d. Related



7. Lizzy Caplan also became one of the producers of this TV series in which she played the vital role of Virginia Johnson. The series received critical acclaim and was even nominated at the Golden Globe awards.

a. Wild Thing

b. Masters of Sex

c. The Kiss

d. Do Over

8. Before entering the field of acting, Lizzy Caplan was enrolled in a music academy where she learnt to play the piano. Name the academy.

a. Hamilton Academy of Music

b. Royal College of Music

c. Yale School of Music

d. The Juilliard School

9. In this popular American drama series released in 2019, the actor was seen in a double role essaying the role of twin sisters whose father got murdered.

a. Just Married

b. This Is Where I Leave You

c. Truth Be Told

d. About Last Night

10. Lizzy Caplan was dating this popular Canadian-American actor from 2006 to 2012. Name the actor.

a. David Schwimmer

b. Adam Goldberg

c. Tate Donovan

d. Matthew Perry

11. Lizzy Caplan received a nomination at the Teen Choice Awards under the category Choice Summer Movie Star: Female for her spectacular role in this heist thriller movie.

a. Castle Rock

b. The Pink Panther

c. Now You See Me 2

d. Real Steel



Answers-

1-a

2-b

3-d

4-a

5-b

6-d

7-b

8-a

9-c

10-d

11-c

IMAGE: LIZZY CAPLAN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.