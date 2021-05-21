'Loki' Actor Tom Hiddleston Reveals What He Loves Most About Playing 'The God Of Mischief'

Tom Hiddleston, who will be seen playing the titular god of mischief in the upcoming MCU Disney+ Series, Loki, has revealed what does he love the most about playing Marvel's version of the Norse God. As per a report on Entertainment Weekly, the director of the series, Kate Herron (of Sex Education Season 1 fame) had held a "Loki Class" that was spearheaded by Hiddleston. The main objective of the same was to give the new cast members an overview of the character's arc in the MCU as well as Hiddleston's own experience in the MCU as well as with Marvel Studios. During that very seminar, on the subject of what does he truly love about playing the mischievous character, the actor divulged the following information.

Tom Hiddleston on what does he love about playing Loki:

During the aforementioned Loki class, Hiddleston revealed that Loki's mercurial and multidimensional nature is one of the most attractive qualities of the character. He equated the several tonalities of Loki to the 88 keys on the piano, where he can play the "twinkly light keys at the top", but, he can also "go down to the other side" and play the heavy keys. While adding to the same, and continuing with the piano keys analogy, he said that Loki can play some really "profound chords" down there, as he is a character that is reeling with grief, process the betrayal that he has received from his family, and has underpinnings and loss and heartbreak along with jealousy and pride.

Loki trailer gave the fans of the character and those who have been waiting for the series since its announcement some new visuals of the world and that of the series at large. The most recent addition to the list of Loki’s clips sees Tom Hiddleston as Loki and Owen Wilson’s Agent Mobius interact for what is believed to be the very first time in the show. The trailers and the clips so far have suggested that the team behind the series has taken inspiration from many of Loki’s storylines as well as television shows. As far as the Loki series release date is concerned, the premiere episode of the same will be made available for streaming on June 9th on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, and/or Hulu, depending upon one's geographical location. The Loki trailer, which sees the return of Tom Hiddleston as Loki, can be found below.

Loki trailer:

