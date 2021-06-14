Loki And Doctor Strange 2 Writer Reveals His Approach To Kevin Feige's Star Wars Movie

Michael Waldron is currently one of the busiest people in Hollywood. The writer, who is currently working on Marvel’s Doctor Strange 2 was also roped in to write the latest feature of Star Wars. Waldron, who made the hit series Rick and Morty, has now come forward to reveal his approach to Kevin Feige's Star Wars movie.

Waldron is currently enjoying the success of the first episode of Disney+'s Loki, which released last week. In a recent interaction with GQ, Waldron explained the Marvel Cinematic Universe is built on intense, character-driven stories across film and television. However, he revealed that, unlike Marvel features, Star Wars fans should expect more family-driven tales. The writer of the sci-fi feature went on to explain despite its vast scope, the Star Wars movie will stick to its roots.

The Loki writer told the magazine that he thinks MCU owes its ultimate success to its characters, their relatable conflicts and friendships. Despite being science-fiction and conceptual in nature, the writer believes that the humanity and values of the Marvel films drive them to success. He went on to reveal that he has the same approach to Star Wars as he believes it is a story about family.

According to Waldron, fans loved watching Han, Luke, and Leia together as a family and disliked the moments when they split apart. He revealed that he has no intention to “blow the minds” of people and will choose to stick to the roots of the Star Wars’ story. However, the writer was extra careful not to spill any beans and got away without giving away any spoilers. Meanwhile, fans on online portals have been excited for the writer’s upcoming work ever since the Doctor Strange 2 cast was announced.

A bit about Loki

Loki Episode 1, namely "Glorious Purpose", saw the return of Tom Hiddleston as Loki, the fan-favourite God of mischief. The MCU spinoff show, in addition to Hiddleston, stars the likes of Owen Wilson as Agent Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Cailey Fleming as Sylvie Lushton, and Erika Coleman as Florence Schaffner. Most Loki series review has noted it as one of the best spin-off MCU series yet. As far as Loki release date in India is concerned, a new episode of the same will be made available for streaming every Wednesday by 12.30 pm Indian Standard Time on Disney+ Hotstar. Loki Episode 2 release date, as of this writing, is 16th of June, 2021.

IMAGE: MICHEAL WALDRON/ MARVEL'S TWITTER

