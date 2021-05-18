'Loki' Director Reveals List Of Inspirations For The Show, Including Teletubbies

Loki trailer gave the fans of the character and those who have been waiting for the series since its announcement some new visuals of the world and of the series at large. The most recent addition to the list of Loki’s clips sees Tom Hiddleston’s God Of Mischief and Owen Wilson’s Agent Mobius interact for what is believed to be the very first time in the show. The trailers and the clips so far have suggested that the team behind the series has taken inspiration from many of Loki’s storylines as well as television shows. But now, the director of the series in question, Kate Herron, has revealed three shows that have heavily influenced the tone of Loki. Read on to know more.

Kate Herron on the shows that inspired Loki:

During an interaction with the officials at Entertainment Weekly, Herron, while on the subject of the various shows that inspired Loki, revealed that the top three shows and movies that the makers have taken notes from are Blade Runner, Mad Men, and Teletubbies. Given that the show has a futuristic feel, one can see how Blade Runner might have influenced the makers of the Disney+ Original. Additionally, given that a major portion of the series takes place within the confines of the TVA offices, one can perhaps say that Jon Hamm’s cult series may have inspired some of it. However, the Teletubbies influence isn’t apparent. On that subject, Herron was quoted saying that one will have to wait for the series to debut in order to find out what does she mean when she said that the British Kids television series bears some similarity to the upcoming MCU series. The relevant snippet of the article, which was shared by a fan of the series on Twitter, can be found below.

Loki cast and release date details:

In addition to Hiddleston, the Loki series cast list includes Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Jaimie Alexander, Cailey Fleming, and Erika Coleman, amongst others. The show is being directed by Kate Herron of Rest Stop fame. As far as Loki series release date is concerned, the God of mischief will return on June 9th. More information regarding additional Loki series cast and Loki series villain will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

