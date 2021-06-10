'Loki': First Episode Of Tom Hiddleston's MCU Show Is Out And Nick Jonas Is Loving It

The first episode of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest television series named Loki was released on June 9, 2021. Recently, Nick Jonas took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the show and revealed that he is watching it and loving it. “Nick has the best taste,” a fan wrote. Take a look at his post below.

Nick Jonas is all set to watch Loki

Taking to Instagram, Nick Jonas shared the beginning of the show that reveals the title with an intense tune. He watched the show without any lights on for a better viewing experience and in his caption, he wrote, “So tight.” Fans dropped several comments such as, “Epically tight. This show is”, “He has taste”, “And now I remember why I love you.” Have a look at the fan reactions below.

More about Loki

Loki is created by Michael Waldron sharing continuity with the films of the franchise and takes place after the events of the film Avengers: Endgame. Loki’s role is reprised by Tom Hiddleston from the film series whereas the show also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, and Owen Wilson. The series was released on Disney+ and will consist of six episodes in total. The show is a part of Phase Four of the MCU.

Loki episode 1 is named Glorious Purpose and revolves around Loki, the God of Mischief who finds himself out of time, in an unusual place. He is forced to cooperate with others against his godly disposition. The episode has received a positive response and has an IMDb rating of 9 out of 10. The second episode of the show is slated to release on June 16, 2021. Check out the Loki trailer below.

More about Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas began acting in theatre at the age of seven and released his debut single in 2002 that gained the attention of Columbia Records where he formed a band with his brothers, Joe and Kevin, known as the Jonas Brothers. The group released their debut album in 2006 and became prominent by appearing in the musical television film Camp Rock and its sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam. Most recently, Nick appeared as a host at the Billboard Music Awards 2021 on May 23.

