'Loki': Sylvie’s Stunt Double Shares How Tom Hiddleston Saved Her From Panic Attack On Set

Unlike his onscreen persona of God of Mischief Loki, Tom Hiddleston is quite the gentleman. Tom's co-star Sophia Di Martino aka Sylvie’s stunt double Briana Darnell recently shared an incident from the sets of the Marvel show. In a lengthy narrative, Darnell explained how Hiddleston unknowingly stopped her intense panic attack on the sets.

Tom Hiddleston turns into a real-life hero

Sylvie’s stunt double Briana Darnell took to her Instagram and shared a photo with Tom Hiddleston and shared an incident from the sets of the Marvel show Loki. She wrote, "Adding to the pile of "@twhiddleston is a gentleman and kind human being" stories, he unknowingly stopped me from an intense panic attack on set last year. While filming Episode 4, I had a brain injury flare-up. I couldn't keep focused and was forgetting everything @itssophiadimartino did in rehearsal. It got bad enough that Tom had to step in to tell me what to do and where to go."

She added, " I was insanely embarrassed as I prided myself at being good at my job, yet I couldn't remember basic choreography.

As my internal anxiety was growing to panic levels, Tom suddenly took me by the shoulders and just held on for a minute with a gentle gaze. I realized later it was actually part of the scene, thus was likely just Tom being in the moment. But I like to think somehow, subconsciously he picked up on me needing comfort at that moment." She ended the note by saying, "I'll never know if Tom did it on purpose or not, but I'll always be grateful to him for it."

More about Loki

Loki was released as part of phase four of MCU and takes place after the events of the film Avengers: Endgame. In the series, an alternate version of Loki created a new timeline. Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as Loki from the film series, with Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Sasha Lane, Jack Veal, DeObia Oparei, Richard E. Grant, and Jonathan Majors. The series was released on June 9 and consisted of six episodes, it received positive reviews, with praise for the performances, musical score, and visuals. The series is confirmed to return for season two.

