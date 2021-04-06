'Loki' Trailer: A List Of All Easter Eggs One May Have Missed While Watching It

The second trailer of Marvel's next Disney+ MCU spinoff series, namely Loki has finally been revealed by the makers of the same. Loki trailer gave the fans of the character and those who have been waiting for the series since its announcement some new visuals of the world, of the series. But, this article is about all the hints regarding the actual content of the series. Read on to see a list of Loki trailer secrets that have been spotted by eagle-eyed MCU fans.

'Loki' Trailer Explained

Information on The Time-Keepers

The trailer reveals that the name of the organisation that has caught hold of the time-travelling titular fugitive is TVA, whose employees have sworn to protect the timeline. As per the trailer, the timeline has faced a series of disturbances due to Loki's attempt at fleeing with the Tesseract during the events of Avengers: Endgame. The trailer establishes that throughout the course of the series, Tom Hiddleston's The God Of Mischief will be seen trying to fix what he allegedly broke.

The introduction of Judge Renslayer

Marvel quite recently confirmed that Gugu Mbatha-Raw will be seen playing Judge Renslayer, also known as Ravonna to the Marvel Comic Readers in the series. As per the comics, Ravonna is a 40th-century royal who ends up becoming the love interest of Kang The Conquerer, who is going to be played by Da 5 Bloods star Jonathan Majors in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantummania. Several MCU fans are of the opinion that several other characters who play an important part in Kang's story arc may make an appearance in Loki, essentially setting up the origins of Majors' Kang before the third Ant-Man film makes it to the theatres.

Is this Loki just a 'variant'?

The Loki trailer sees the Marvel officials introduce yet another technical term into their cinematic universe; Variant. As many have seen, the word Variant is printed loud and clear onto the back of Loki's TVA uniform, giving the sense that there are potentially hundreds like him out there in the various timelines that have been created. One moment even shows that the Loki who will be at the front and centre of the series has a serial number that reads "L1130", indicating that the Time-Keepers have perhaps already encountered many Loki's already, except this one, as per one of the characters who can be heard in the trailer, is confident of himself and his abilities to fix what he damaged.

So characters who shouldn't exist in the timeline are being labeled as 'Variants' by the TVA. I wonder if the TVA are trying to round up variants, and if they are, could they be trying to go after Gamora in Guardians 3? pic.twitter.com/X1EMCIW9aB — Jack McBryan (@McBDirect) April 5, 2021

The Roxxon Nod

One scene in the second Loki trailer sees Tom Hiddleston's God Of Mischief and Trickery entering the hallways of a Roxxon supermarket, suggesting that in this series, one that will deal with alternative timelines, one version of the Roxxon corporation will be heavily involved in the grocery business. As per the comics, Roxxon Energy Corporation is a multi-billion dollar energy sector conglomerate that is essentially responsible for the provision of power throughout the Marvel Comics universe. But, however, it would appear as if in this version, a Roxxon facility is going to be a witness to an action set pieces.

-Destroyed #Avengers Tower and New York?

-Black Widow????

-The Roxxon Corporation?!

-OWEN FREAKING WILSON?



Man, #Loki really is about to be a hell of a good time isn’t it?#MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/W2BZEvIGru — Superhero Theorist (@SuperheroTheor1) December 11, 2020

Loki on Throne of Asgard

One moment in the trailer sees Tom Hiddleston's Loki gracing the throne of Asgard, something that he had wished for since his appearance in the MCU. Given that the Loki that is the star of this series served as the antagonist of the first Avengers film, one can safely say that he very much still wishes for the throne of Asgard. Loki's second trailer hints at the fact that either he will get to have control of the Asgard realm for a brief period of time or he will be seen fighting a version of himself in order to correct the timeline that he created because of what he did with the Tesseract.

Every time Loki sits on the Throne of Asgard #Loki pic.twitter.com/1UTAiyXSHw — NERAGIâ„¦N | TFATWS Spoilers (@NeraTheTalha) April 5, 2021

The nod to "President Loki"

Back in 2016, shortly after the election of Donald Trump, Marvel had released a comic-book series, titled Vote Loki, that saw Loki assuming the position of the White House's primary residence. The same is believed to be a satirical jab on the part of the Publishers in reaction to Trump's win. The final moments of the trailer see Loki donning his President Loki-accurate costume, which was his go-to outfit during the events of the "Vote Loki" storyline.

The possible reference to DB Cooper?

At one point in the trailer, Loki jumps off a plane with a suitcase full of dollar bills, only to be zapped by the sort of energies only witnessed in the previous Thor films. The sequence has left many wondering if a version of Loki will be seen playing a variant of the infamous criminal who got away in one of the timelines. However, Marvel is yet to confirm, deny or comment on any of the rumours or references.

Loki to bear witness to a post-apocalyptic scenario?

A shot in the Loki trailer introduces its viewers to a timeline in which an unmentioned calamity has left the world in ruins, including New York, the home to the Avengers Tower in the MCU. It is believed that scenes like these will actually willingly force Loki's God Of Mischief into the set of a more hero-like role, thus setting off the rest of the events of the series. More information regarding the same is awaited.

'Loki' cast

In addition to Hiddleston, Loki cast list includes Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Jaimie Alexander, Cailey Fleming, and Erika Coleman, amongst others. The show is being directed by Kate Herron of Rest Stop fame. Loki will make its streaming debut on June 11.