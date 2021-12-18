'Lord Of The Rings': Harvey Weinstein Once Threatened To Replace Peter Jackson

In a recent development of The Lord of the Rings, which remains one of the most loved and popular trilogies, Peter Jackson has been threatened by Harvey Weinstein. Harvey has threatened Peter to replace him with Quentin Tarantino.

Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings is one of the most popular successful movie franchises ever. The movies were set on a massive scale, which managed to draw a vast amount of audience. The trilogy was directed by Peter Jackson was produced by none other than the infamous Hollywood filmmaker Harvey Weinstein. Peterson had differences with Harvey back in time which got heated up with Weinstein threatening Jackson that if he didn't succumb to his demands then he will be replaced by Quentin Tarantino.

On remarking on the 20th anniversary of Fellowship of the Ring, Jackson's manager Ken Kamins reportedly spoke about Harvey giving threats to Peter as he wanted to reduce the runtime of The Lord Of The Rings. Kamins said that Harvey would go from acting empathetically to turning on a dime into Mr Hyde and would threaten Peter Tarantino to direct if Peter could not do a film that was 2.5 hours, opposite of what he initially told them.

Jackson had signed first-look deal with Miramax

Kamins states that Jackson had signed a first-look deal with Miramax with which they got the initial rights to their next project and Weinstein gave them 3 weeks before he would fire Jackson when they requested the chance to shop it around. Ken disclosed that the earlier plan of The Lord Of The Rings was to make three films. He stated that it was New Line founder Bob's idea to do three films and not two. Bob said, "There are three books, why are you only making two films?’.

The director of the film concluded by giving a presentation at New Line Cinema, suggesting to adapt Tolkien's novel into two feature films rather than three. Deciding not to embrace Peter Jackson's trilogy, the studio head stated that Weinstein would do a full trilogy.

