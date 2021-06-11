Lorde's Music Video Of 'Solar Power' And Its Aesthetic Is "beyond Therapeutic" Say Fans

Pop icon Lorde recently made headlines as she treated her fans with a surprise music video release of her song, Solar Power. The New Zealand singer-songwriter's latest music video was also accompanied by the announcement of her highly-anticipated third studio album, which comes after four years from her second album, Melodrama, which released back in 2017. Now, soon after Lorde's Solar Power song and music video released on Thursday, ardent fans of the two-time Grammy Award-winning songstress flocked to social media to share their reaction to the same and lavished her with praise.

Solar Power review: Netizens call newly-released song "beyond therapeutic"

Ahead of Lorde's "sexy, playful, feral, and free" album Solar Power's release, the Royals hitmaker dropped the music video of the titular track from her much-awaited third album on June 10 and left fans in a frenzy. In a newsletter to her beloved fans, the 24-year-old singer wrote, "It's about that infectious, flirtatious summer energy that takes hold of us all, come June (or December, if you're a Southern Hemisphere baby like me but I know that's literally IMPOSSIBLE for you all to wrap your little heads around so don't worry about it!!)." She also referred to her upcoming album as a "modern girl" in her newsletter. Lorde expressed writing,

There's someone I want you to meet. Her feet are bare at all times. She's sexy, playful, feral, and free. She's a modern girl in a deadstock bikini, in touch with her past and her future, vibrating at the highest level when summer comes around. Her skin is glowing, her lovers are many. I'm completely obsessed with her, and soon you will be too. The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalizing the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I'm outdoors. In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I've learnt to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through.

The newly released title track Solar Power from the album has been written and produced by Lorde, along with Jack Antonoff. The two-time BRITs Award-winner also directed the song's music video with Joel Kefali. In the video, she is seen rocking a bright-yellow crop top and skirt at a beach with groups of individuals, as they dance, eat, play chess and hang out.

Check out the music video of Solar Power on YouTube below:

Take a look at some reactions by netizens to Lord's Solar Power song below:

who needs therapy when Lorde's solar power is free? I mean, the aesthetic is beyond therapeutic. ✨☀️ pic.twitter.com/NlpexNr0lq — WARKI〄 IPYTMs2 (@warqzs) June 11, 2021

‘I hate the winter, can’t stand the cold / I tend to cancel all the plans.’ YES #Lorde, YES Solar Power pic.twitter.com/MjqRgP0QXf — Sam Miles (@SamMiles87) June 11, 2021

i've just listened solar power by lorde and it's so good — tatiana 🌻 (@kilImymind28) June 11, 2021

Lorde knew "solar power" was too good that she didn't even promote it. — ☠️ (@usercancelledx) June 11, 2021

solar power seems to be my 2021 summer song#lorde #solarpower — dee (@vikandering) June 11, 2021

i know im like 8 hours late but SOLAR POWER IS SO GOOD LIKE LORDE WTDHDJSJFNDKCJDJ ELLA DIDNT LIE WHEN SHE SAID SHES PRETTIER THAN JESUS TJEJJDKGKSKKS — nihira (taylor’s version) - flop era :| (@madxwoman13) June 11, 2021

solar power by lorde pic.twitter.com/guazDp0Mix — mole (@girIgotfrozen) June 11, 2021

Lorde looks amazing. Just beautiful!!! “Solar Power” is 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CATuWmyH6L — Sandy (@BelleAme22) June 11, 2021

lorde sounds so happy in solar power 🥺 can't relate but still a bop queen!!! — skye (@lesbiyun) June 11, 2021

thank you lorde for saving my week and the whole year with solar power — judy (@leftinahallway) June 11, 2021

