Lori Harvey Comments 'Babbydaddy' On Beau Michael B.Jordan's Pic Sparking Speculations

Michael B. Jordan and his girlfriend Lori Harvey have been sparking hints about their relationship with their New Year Eve post. The couple welcomed the New Year together with Harvey sharing snaps on social media. Everyone is gushing around over Lori Harvey's caption on one of her Instagram stories.

'Babydaddy'- Michael Jordan, Lori Harvey sparks speculations

Steve Harvey’s daughter Lori Harvey took to her Instagram handle and posted some pictures with beau Michael. Meanwhile, the caption written under it grabbed all the eyeballs. While Lori Harvey shared many pictures with her boyfriend, she captioned one of the pictures as 'Babydaddy'. The couple was accompanied by a few of their friends in the New Year celebrations. The other picture featuring her female friends was captioned as “Bringing in the new year with my girls.”

Michael, Lori celebrates their 1st anniversary

The couple recently celebrated their first anniversary and have been sharing photos filled with PDA via their social media handles. Michael took to his Instagram and shared a string of romantic photos to wish his girlfriend to celebrate their first anniversary. The Black Panther star shared a series of romantic pictures to his Instagram Story on November 16. The actor captioned one of the photos as "Happy Anniversary," while another picture included the note, "It's been a year crazy!!"

In an interview with People, Jordan opened up about his relationship, saying that he's been so public about his love life for the very first time. He said, "I'm still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on. I am extremely happy."

Michael B. Jordan on work front

On the work front, Michael B.Jordan was last seen in the action-thriller film Without Remorse. Jordan plays the character of John Kelly, a U.S. Navy SEAL who sets out to seek revenge after his pregnant wife and unit members are murdered by Russian hitmen. The film also featured Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Luke Mitchell, Jack Kesy, Brett Gelman, Lauren London, Colman Domingo and Guy Pearce. He will next be seen in the drama movie A Journal for Jordan based on the memoir A Journal for Jordan: A Story of Love and Honor by Dana Canedy.

