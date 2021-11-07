‘Love Hard’: Fans In Awe As Paxton Meets Elena In Nina Dobrev, Darren Barnet Starrer

Netflix's latest Christmas romantic comedy, Love Hard recently released and fans have been over the moon after watching Nina Dobrev and Darren Barnet share the screen. They are well-known for their roles as Elena Gilbert and Paxton Hall-Yoshida respectively and are loved by fans across the globe. Nina Dobrev starred in The Vampire Diaries, while Darren Barnet was seen in Netflix's Never Have I Ever and netizens are in awe of the on-screen couple in the film that revolves around the concept of online dating and catfishing.

Netizens in awe of Paxton and Elena in Love Hard

A fan replied to Nina Dobrev's tweet about the film and wrote, "Elena and Paxton in a movie together? Hell yeah!!" Another fan was amazed by the fact that their two fan-favourite characters knew each other off the screen. Another netizen tweeted about the pairing of the duo on screen when the film was announced earlier this year and mentioned that it 'shakes' them. Apart from just loving the duo, fans also fell in love with the film and the message it conveyed to viewers.

Elena and Paxton in a movie together? Hell yeah 🔥💯 https://t.co/w7lgQXaa9L — Dayvee 🌻 (@sharflower96) November 5, 2021

Paxton and elena know each other irl!?😳damnnn!😳🔥 — Roh Blue DRDZ 💙🏠 (@Roh_drdz_) June 30, 2021

Finding out that Elena Gilbert and Paxton Hall-Yoshida play love interests in the new Netflix movie shakes me — Dan (@drgllghr) October 8, 2021

Love hard on Netflix is such a cute movie omg😭😭😭 @ninadobrev pic.twitter.com/kI9NMFRHeD — E T H A N (@heyitskoolkat) November 5, 2021

The trailer of the film left fans waiting for its release, as it showed Nina Dobrev's character navigating through the world of online dating. The trailer begins with her saying, "Dating has never really been easy, but modern online dating is even harder." It all begins when she meets Josh, played by Jimmy O Yang online and begins to form a connection with him. She later decides to surprise him for Christmas and flies across the country for the holidays, only to realise she had been catfished. Hence, to pay her back just tried to set her up with the real person behind the face of his profile, Tag, whose character is played by Darren Barnet. This is when Nina Dobrev's character, Natalie goes out of her way to impress Tag, but ends up getting closer to Josh.

Nina Dobrev had earlier shared her first love from the film and gave fans a sneak-peek into her first big project after her iconic role in The Vampire Diaries. She shared a series of pictures and mentioned she could not wait for her fans and followers to watch the movie. She shared glimpses from some of the most important plots in the film and mentioned that she was sharing an exclusive peek into the romantic flick.

Image: Twitter/@netflixfilm, @saini_bap