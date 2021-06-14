Loved Sunil Grover In Sunflower? Check Out More Shows/movies Of The Star

After winning the hearts of the viewers with his performance in Amazon Prime Video's series, Tandav, comedian Sunil Grover recently appeared in the crime-thriller, Sunflower. Sunil Grover in Sunflower shines in his role as a sales manager and a suspect, Sonu Singh. The series premiered on Zee5 on June 11, 2021, and its cast also includes Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, Shonali Nagrani, Sonal Jha, and Ashish Vidyarthi. Sunflower review has been positive by the critics as well as the audience. If you loved watching Sunflower, here's a list of popular Sunil Grover shows/ movies.

Tandav

Created, helmed, and bankrolled by Ali Abbas Zafar in his digital debut, the Indian political thriller drama features Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dimple Kapadia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Dino Morea, and Anup Soni in essential roles. The series displays the dark side of Indian politics and the lives of people who do anything in the pursuit of power. The controversial web series is available on Amazon Prime Video since its premiere in the month of January 2021.

Gangs of Filmistan

The stand-up comedy-drama broadcasts on Star Bharat and features Sunil, Shilpa Shinde, Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosale, Upasana Singh, among others. Bankrolled by Preeti Simoes and Neeti Simoes under Lil Frodo Productions house, the comedy show is also available on Hotstar Premium. Sunil Grover can be seen as Bhindi Bhai on the show. The plot revolves around Bhindi Bhai, who gives his house on rent, and instead of asking for rent, he asks them to entertain him.

Bharat

An Ali Abbas Zafar's release, the 2019 film is bankrolled by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nikhil Namit, and others. Sunil can be seen as Bharat's best friend Vilayti Khan, alongside Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, and Jackie Shroff. The film emerged as a commercial success at the box office.

Baaghi

Released in 2016, the action-thriller drama is helmed by Sabbir Khan and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is a remake of 2004's Telugu drama Varsham while its climax is inspired by 2011's Indonesian flick The Raid: Redemption. It features Tiger Shroff in the lead role while Sunil is seen as P. P. Khurana, Sia's father.

Gabbar is Back

Helmed by Krish, the film is a remake of 2002's Tamil drama Ramanaa, which is directed by AR Murugadoss. The film has also been remade in several other languages such as Telugu and Kannada. Sunil and Jaideep Ahlawat are seen in supporting roles, while Kareena Kapoor makes a cameo appearance. The film was a box-office success.

