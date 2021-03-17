'Lucifer' Showrunner Shares Emotional Note After Season 6 Final Table Read; Cast React

One of the most popular urban fantasy drama series on Netflix is Lucifer. Developed by Tom Kapinos, its fan base has been increased over the years. Fans are eagerly waiting for its season 5 part two, with Lucifer season 6 being its last outing. Now, showrunner Joe Henderson has updated fans on the sixth season's production.

Lucifer showrunner and actors share emotional reaction

Lucifer showrunner Joe Henderson took to his Twitter handle to announce that they have completed the final table read of the series. He expressed his emotions and mentioned that he loves the “incredible” family. Henderson noted that he cannot share a photo from Lucifer season 6 final table read due to spoiler reasons. However, he did share a picture of the show’s first table read, after the pilot. The photo has Lucifer cast Tom Ellis, DB Woodside, Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, Lesley-Ann Brandt, and others. Take a look at his tweet below.

Joe Henderson’s tweet received a response from Amenadiel actor DB Woodside and Lesley-Ann Brandt, who portrays Mazikeen. Woodside replied with a devil, folded hands, and an angel emoticon. Brandt seemed to be more emotional as she tweeted a tear rolling from the eye emoji with a yellow heart. Check out the replies below.

The show is based on characters created for DC Comics Vertigo by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg, taken from the comic book series 'The Sandman'. It is developed by Tom Kapinos, with Warner Bros. Television as the distributor. The series focuses on the story of Lucifer Morningstar, the Devil, who abandons Hell to live life in Los Angeles. He runs his own nightclub names ‘LUX’ and becomes a consultant to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). The devil falls in love with a detective and gets to know surprising truths ahead amidst his fight against his father, God.

Lucifer season 5 part – A is currently available on Netflix and consists of eight episodes. Season five-part – B has wrapped up filming and will have the same number of episodes. Lucifer season 6 has already commenced shooting and is expected to arrive in late 2021, or early 2022.