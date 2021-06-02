Lucifer Showrunner Shares Her Favourite BTS Pic; Captions, "Happy Early Father's Day"

Ildy Modrovich is a popular American television showrunner and a screenwriter who is recently working on the show Lucifer. She recently dropped in a beautiful glimpse of the lead character from behind the scenes of the show and left the fans in ‘awe’.

Lucifer showrunner shares her fav BTS pic from 5B featuring God and Lucifer

Lucifer showrunner Ildy Modrovich recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this photo of Tom Ellis and Dennis Haysbert from the sets of the popular television series, Lucifer. In the photo, Tom Ellis, who essays the role of Lucifer, is hugging Dennis Haysbert, his father from the series. While Tom Ellis is seen sporting a black shirt with a black waistcoat, his father in the series, Dennis is seen in a tense look wearing a grey tee.

In the caption, the Lucifer showrunner stated that she was saving her favourite Lucifer BTS till they had aired the latest episode and wished everyone a happy early Father's Day. In the end, she added a heart symbol next to it. Many of the fans were delighted to see the behind the scene look from Lucifer season 5 part 2 and stated in the comments how it was such a cute moment. Many of them also added how they loved this picture while others thanked the showrunner for sharing it with them. Some of them also stated how this scene had them sobbing and referred to the photo as an ‘incredible’ one. Many of the fans who just watched the latest episode began recalling this scene from the show and stated how emotional it was while many others kept asking whether the upcoming season 6 will also make them cry as the current one did. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions to the behind the scenes glimpse of Tom Ellis and Dennis Haysbert from Lucifer season 5b.





Who plays God in Lucifer?

While Tom Ellis in Lucifer plays the lead role of Lucifer in the show, the character of God is being essayed by another popular actor named Dennis Haysbert. He is a famous American actor who has also essayed a variety of other pivotal roles in movies, TV shows as well as appeared in many commercials. The actor will soon be seen in the film Silent Retreat created by Todd Strauss-Schulson.

