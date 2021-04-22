Lucy Hale & Skeet Ulrich's Romance Fades Away After A Brief Fling: Reports

It was just a month ago when Scream 4 fame Lucy Hale and Riverdale actor Skeet Ulrich sparked romance rumours with their social media PDA. The 20-year age difference between the two became the major talk of the town. However, now it seems that the romance between the two has begun to fade, as reported by E! News.

A source close to Lucy told the portal that the actor had a brief fling with the Law & Order star. However, the two were just seeing each other and haven’t begun dating yet. According to the report, the duo is ‘still friendly’ and in touch with each other but nothing serious is going on between them. There is some inconsistency in their banter and Lucy reportedly wants to focus on her herself right now. The source adds that Lucy is single but thinks that Skeet is a great guy.

Hale and Ulrich made headlines when they were spotted stealing a kiss on a Los Angeles lunch date, last month. At the time, the outlet said that the two were set up with each other through mutual friends. Initially, another source shared with the outlet that the duo is really into each other. They love seeing each other frequently, added the insider. Even back then, the source enunciated that it ‘was pretty casual’ and both are having fun in one another's company. Nothing of this has been either confirmed nor been denied by both parties officially.

Soon after their LA spotting, the duo made headlines again when Ulrich ended up leaving a flirtatious comment on Lucy Hale’s Instagram post. The Pretty Little Liars star, took to her social media space to share a throwback picture of her photoshoot by Cibelle Levi. She captioned the post as “I miss new York”.

The post spread like wildfire on the internet and ended up garnering over 1 million likes and thousands of comments. However, the Riverdale star’s reaction to the post is what left fans swooning. After seeing the photo, Ulrich, 51 quipped, “My goodness!!”. Here’s taking a quick look at the comment shared by Skeet Ulrich.

(Promo Image Source: Lucy Hale & Skeet Ulrich Instagram)

