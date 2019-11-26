Lucy Hale: The Latest Ruffle Dress Donned By Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale took over the teenage world with her character Aria Montgomery in the mystery series, Pretty Little Liars. Lucy Hale, after doing well in other popular shows like Bionic Woman, Life Sentence, Privileged, etc, went on to be seen in films like The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, Sorority Wars, A Cinderella Story: Once Upon A Song, Scream 4, and more. Hale is currently shooting for her CW series, Katy Keene. The actress is known not just for her performance but her brilliant fashion sense as well. Check out Lucy Hale's latest post on Instagram where the actress is seen sporting a red dress.

READ: Lucy Hale: The 3 Best Makeup Looks Of The Pretty Little Liars Star

Lucy Hale's Ruffle Dress

READ: Lucy Hale: The Actor's People's Choice Awards Look

Lucy Hale looks ethereal in this bright red dress. The dress is filled with ruffles and adds a great pop of color. Lucy keeps her hair light and short with enough waves and curls to add volume. Her makeup is simple with attention to the bold red lip. Lucy looks into the camera with her dazzling smile. Lucy captions her Instagram post saying, "Spanx on fleek"

READ: Lucy Hale: Check Out The Trailer Of The Actor's Upcoming Film, Fantasy Island

Lucy Hale is currently busy shooting for her CW series, Katy Keene. The story is about an aspiring fashionista and her close-knit group of friends as they navigate life, love, and friendship in the bustling New York City. Lucy Hale will be seen opposite co-star Zane Holtz. Simultaneously the actress is also promoting her upcoming film, Fantasy Island that is set to release on February 14, 2020. The trailer of her film, Fantasy Island has been released recently. Fantasy Island stars Michael Peña, Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Austin Stowell, Portia Doubleday, Jimmy O. Yang, and Ryan Hansen in prominent roles. The film is directed by Jeff Wadlow and Lucy's fans cannot wait to see more of her.

READ: Lucy Hale: Childhood Photographs Of The Pretty Little Liars Actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.