Luke Evans Reveals That He Would Love To Play The Role Of Next James Bond

Actor Luke Evans has recently said that he would be interested in playing the role of the next James Bond. Luke Evans has played some very popular roles including his role of Owen Shaw in the movie franchise of Fast & Furious. If Luke Evans is offered to play the role of James Bond, then he will become the second Welsh actor to star in a James Bond movie after Timothy Dalton.

Luke Evans admits that he would love to play the next James Bond

In an interview with Mirror UK, Luke Evans said that he considers that he has done very well in movies and has enjoyed every second of it. While talking about the role of James Bond, he said that it will be a phenomenal job and the role is very incredible. More to the point, he added that it is a very daunting task for any actor to play the role after Daniel Craig. He further said he would love to play the wonderful role of James Bond and added that many actors would love to be in that position.

Since Daniel Craig’s news of No Time To Die being his final James Bond movie, several actors have been rumored to play the next James Bond. Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page was also rumored to be cast as the next James Bond. Meanwhile, there have also been rumors about Idris Elba playing the role of the next James Bond.

No Time To Die will be the last film of Daniel Craig for the James Bond franchise. The film is scheduled to release on October 8, 2021. The film stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes. Cary Joji Fukunaga has directed the movie whereas Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge has written the screenplay of the movie. Hans Zimmer composed the music of the movie whereas Linus Sandgren did the cinematography of the film.

The film revolves around Bond on a new mission by the CIA. This time he has to search for a missing scientist. When Bond realizes the abduction of a scientist, he has to confront a villain whose schemes can kill millions.

Promo Image Source: Luke Evans' Instagram