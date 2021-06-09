Luke Hemmings And Sierra Deaton Are Now Engaged; See Their Relationship Over The Years

Luke Hemmings and Sierra Deaton, who have been together since 2018, recently announced that they were engaged. 5 Seconds of Summer's Luke Hemmings and his now-fiance Sierra took to their social media handles to go public about this special relationship update of theirs. They shared a bunch of photos with fans and followers, from their proposal as they excitedly revealed they were engaged. With the couple’s recent engagement, here is a brief look at the timeline of their relationship over the past few years.

Luke Hemmings and Sierra Deaton's engagement announcement

Both Hemmings and Deaton, have openly shared special moments from their relationship, online, in the past. They posted four photos from their engagement proposal while making the announcement recently. The couple shared the broadest smiles and kisses in the photos, as 5SOS' Luke Hemmings revealed that he had nervously but happily proposed to Sierra earlier in 2021. “It was fun keeping this a secret for so long, but my heart is nearly bursting at the seams. can’t wait for forever,” wrote Sierra in her post, on the other hand.

The couple's Vietnam trip

In January of 2020, Luke had shared pictures from their trip to Ha Long Bay, Vietnam. The couple posed for a selfie together, while other photos displayed their water adventures there. “Ha Long Bae,” he captioned the post.

Sierra birthday wishes for Luke, her 'rock'

In July of 2019, Sierra shared a touching post on Luke’s birthday. Celebrating the special day, she shared a bunch of happy photos and videos of the couple together. Sierra thanked Luke for ‘being her rock through hell or high water’ and for ‘telling her that everything she cooked was the greatest thing he had ever tasted.’ “Happy birthday to my very best friend. my soul mate. i love you forever,” she concluded towards the end.

5 Seconds of Summer's Luke Hemmings wishes Sierra

In February of the same year, Luke wished Sierra in a heartwarming post as well. He shared a selfie where both were seen having the biggest smiles on their face. “Happy birthday my love ! ^.^ You make me the happiest ever and I’m so thankful to have you in my life,” read Luke’s caption. Luke also wrote about how he hoped she would stick around for as long as she could tolerate how annoying he was.

Luke and Sierra's 2018 love

Dating back to August of 2018, Luke’s Instagram saw one of their first photos together. They were seen embracing each other in hugs, as the 5 Seconds of Summer vocalist wrote ‘thao’ in the caption with a black heart emoji. In July 2018, Sierra had also shared two photos of the couple with an ‘instagram vs. reality’ caption. While the couple posed in each other’s arms in the first photo, the second photo looked absolutely blurry with them striking funky poses.

