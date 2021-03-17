Lupita Nyong’o Show 'Super Sema' Becomes First-ever African Animated Superhero Series

The first-ever African animated superhero series of Kenyan-Mexican actor Lupita Nyong’o, titled Super Sema, premiered on YouTube as a YT Originals on March 8, 2021. On the occasion of International Women's Day, all the episodes of this animated series, which focuses on a 10-year-old girl Sema with superpowers, were released. Ever since its premiere, the eight-episode long series has garnered a lot of love from the masses with over 100k views on each episode within a week.

All you need to need to know about Lupita Nyong’o’s Super Sema

Ahead of Super Sema's release on YouTube, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actor Lupita Nyong’o had told to Variety that she was moved to tears when she got a look at the animated series for the first time. Thus, the Academy Award-winning actor not only decided to join the Super Sema cast as a voice actor, but she also joined hands with the Nairobi-based production house Kukua as the series' equity partner.

During her conversation with the portal, she also expressed being grateful to have gotten the opportunity in helping the female-led production house eradicate the scarcity of Black female representation on television. She also added being honoured to get to work alongside them. Super Sema's adventures are designed to give out lessons to the viewers around science, maths, engineering, art and technology. The African animated series has been produced in English for appealing to a global audience. Apart from YouTube, Kukua has also been lining up local TV partners for airing Super Sema in multiple African nations.

Check out the list of all Super Sema episodes below:

Episode 1- GPS: Goat Positioning System

Episode 2- Crystals

Episode 3- The King and the Forever Forest

Episode 4- More Power

Episode 5- Upcycle Mania

Episode 6- Virtual Race

Episode 7- 3D Pizza

Episode 8- Spotti Maspotti

For the unversed, each episode of Super Sema has been clocked between five to six minutes. While the first and second episodes raked over 500k and 200k views respectively, other episodes of the superhero series have successfully managed to garner over 100k views each within a week from its release on the occasion of International Women's Day. All the episodes of Super Sema are available to watch here.