Ma Dong Seok And Angelina Jolie Open Up About Working Together In 'Eternals'

Touted as one of the highly anticipated Hollywood films to hit theatres this Diwali, Marvel's action-adventure Eternals is already creating major buzz in the industry. From Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao helming the film to its complex universe featuring celestials and deviants residing on Earth, the movie is said to have the potential to turn out one of the biggest films from MCU. Another reason for receiving hype around its release is because of the diverse cast featuring some of the well-known faces of the film industry.

Namely South Korean actor Ma Dong Seok who is famously called Don Lee will be making his MCU debut by playing the role of Gilgamesh, the strongest Eternal. Given his previous work showing off his exceptional ability to skillfully perform action sequences, he will be seen carrying some of the most vigorous stunts alongside Thena, played by Angelina Jolie. After performing several action scenes together, it was natural for the actors to bond as recently both the actors opened up about the same in an online press conference.

Ma Dong Seok and Angelina Jolie on working together

According to a report from Soompi, the 50-year-old actor opened up about his experience of working on the sets of Eternals and his co-star Angelina Jolie in an online press conference. Talking about Angelina Jolie, he said, ''She’s an incredible person and an amazing actress. She’s also a really good person. She’s very considerate of others, and she made it possible for the other actors to act comfortably.'' He further called her a 'Global superstar' and continued, ''It felt like we were friends who had known each other from a long time ago and were filming together for the first time in a long while.''

He also revealed that Jolie had seen his previous work and told him that she was a fan. The 46-year-old actor also joined him and gushed about working together by saying, ''I was already a fan, and filming action scenes together was an unbelievable experience.'' She also said that working with Don Lee felt 'like a dream'.

Ma Dong Seok who gained global popularity after appearing in the critically acclaimed thriller Train To Busan gushed about working with his co-stars by saying, "I only met the other actors once or twice before we started filming, but we soon became like family. Like good friends or family members, we were always considerate of one another throughout filming,'' he continued, ''It was an amazing experience. I think those elements were captured in the film as well.”

The film also features Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig and Kit Harington as Dane WhitmanMarvel's Eternals is all set to release in theatres on November 5 in the US and in India, coinciding with Diwali.

Image: Instagram/@eternals/donlee